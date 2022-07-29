FTSE 100 Live: NatWest increases guidance, Apple and Amazon impress

(Evening Standard)

NatWest today joined Lloyds in bolstering full-year guidance as the state-backed lender reported first-half profits of £1.9 billion.

The bank now expects annual underlying income of about £12.5 billion, which compares with more than £11 billion forecast in April.

Chief executive Alison Rose said the bank had a range of measures to help families and businesses as costs surge. She added: “Our strong levels of profitability and capital generation mean we are well positioned to provide this support.”

Amazon and Apple shares surge after updates

07:49 , Graeme Evans

Better-than-expected results from tech giants Amazon and Apple last night helped ease some of Wall Street’s worries over the latest contraction in the US economy.

Amazon shares jumped 13% in extended trading as sales grew ahead of forecasts by 7% to $121.2 billion (£99.1 billion), driven by a jump of a third in revenues at Amazon Web Services and 10% growth in the company’s North American arm.

The improvement failed to offset rising costs as operating profits more than halved to $3.3 billion (£2.7 billion). Sales in the third quarter are expected to be between $125 billion and $130 billion and operating profit between breakeven and $3.5 billion.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Laura Hoy said: “Big tech’s been a mixed bag this earnings season, but Amazon proved that the strong can survive even the toughest environments.”

Apple squeezed further growth in its most recent quarter after sales rose 1.9% to $83 billion (£67.9 billion), but operating profits fell by $1 billion to $23.1 billion (£18.9 billion).

Apple shares were 3% higher in after-hours trading, leading to a 1% rise in Nasdaq futures ahead of today’s Wall Street opening.

Major US indices were higher yesterday as a second consecutive negative reading for US GDP boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve will relax the pace of interest rate rises.

The FTSE 100 index was broadly flat yesterday, with CMC Markets expecting the top flight to open 19 points higher at 7,364 today.