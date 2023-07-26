FTSE 100 Live: NatWest boss quits, Lloyds posts results as GSK and Rolls upgrade

(Evening Standard)

The turmoil at NatWest, half-year figures by Lloyds and profit upgrades at GSK and Rolls-Royce are just some of today’s big blue-chip developments.

Rio Tinto, Reckitt Benckiser and British American Tobacco are also in the results spotlight, alongside Just Eat Takeaway and FTSE 250-listed Aston Martin Lagonda.

US interest rates are due to increase by another 0.25% to their highest level in 22 years, but with Wall Street traders hopeful tonight’s move will be the last in the cycle.

10:31 , Graeme Evans

Rio Tinto today cut its half-year dividend by 34% as the iron ore giant revealed the earnings impact of softer market conditions.

Shareholders of the Anglo-Australian company can expect the September payment of 177 US cents a share, equivalent to $2.9 billion.

Two years ago, they got a bumper interim dividend of 376 US cents after the rebound of commodity prices led to 2021’s overall record-breaking payout worth $16.8 billion.

Today’s dividend is in line with the company’s target to pay 50% of underlying earnings but shares still fell 116p to 5278p near the top of the FTSE 100 fallers board today.

Rio’s post-tax profit fell 43% to $5.1 billion after further momentum in the company’s Pilbara iron ore business was offset by a 14% fall in average monthly prices.

The slide for Rio shares was matched by other mining stocks after Anglo American lost 33p to 2473p and Glencore fell 8.85p to 473.2p.

The FTSE 100 index dropped 18.08 points to 7673.72 as traders opted to stay on the sidelines until after tonight’s US Federal Reserve policy announcement.

Interest rates are set to increase by 0.25% to a target range of 5.25% and 5.5%, the highest level since 2001. The bigger issue for traders though is whether Fed chair Jerome Powell signals the need for further interest rate hikes later in the year.

In the FTSE 250, shares in Egypt-based gold miner Centamin bucked the selling trend by rising 4% or 3.35p to 96.9p thanks to unchanged guidance in interim results.

The rally for building products firm Tyman also continued, with the mid-cap stock following yesterday’s 5% results-day improvement with a gain of 12p to 310p.

Among the small caps, Motorpoint shares jumped 6p to 108p after the car retailer said it had been encouraged by trends during the first quarter of its financial year.

Even though demand for used cars continues to be impacted by cost of living pressures, it has seen a growing number of vehicle supply options.Its increased use of data to determine selling prices has also resulted in an improvement in retail margin.

No recession and lower rates on way, predicts mortgage giant Lloyds Bank

10:17 , Simon English

Britain’s biggest mortgage lender offered hope to the nation’s homeowners today and predicted the UK will no longer fall into recession next year.

Lloyds Banking Group said Bank of England interest rates should peak at 5.5% -- far below the 7% some in the City were fearing just weeks ago.

It also predicts the economy will grow slightly this year, and that unemployment will stay low, a helpful view from an organisation with as much financial data as any company in the country.

Just Eat boss: We’re ready to take drivers off the street amid sweltering heat

09:51 , Simon Hunt

The boss of Just Eat has said the food delivery firm is braced to take drivers off the street as heatwaves and wildfires sweep across southern Europe.

Temperatures soared past 40 degrees Celsius in parts of Greece yesterday, as thousands were evacuated from their homes amid raging fires. Temperatures have reached as high as 47 degrees in in Italy and 39 degrees in Spain recent days.

Just Eat boss Jitse Groen said: “If weather conditions are dangerous to our staff we don’t send them out on the streets.

“We have the regular labour inspection rules to think about [and] we take these cues from government.”

Just Eat posted a 18% slump in sales in southern Europe in the first six months of the year, which the firm said was part of a “return to pre-pandemic seasonal ordering patterns.” Sales in northern Europe faired better, with turnover up 10% and a jump in profitability to 191 million euros (£164 million).

Orders in the UK fell 9% to 121 million, while revenues slipped 4% to 629 million, which it put down to targeted promotional campaigns offering reduced delivery fees.

But the firm said the UK and Ireland showed signs of being able to hit the same level of profitability as northern Europe. Just Eat shares rose 7.3% to 1,480p.

Groen said food inflation at restaurants in the UK had been significantly lower than supermarket price rises, and was broadly in line with the rest of northern Europe.

Market snapshot as shares slip

09:44 , Daniel O'Boyle

Blue-chip shares have dipped slightly after a steady opening. Take a look at our market snapshot below.

Mortgage rates rise again as lenders put products back on market

09:24 , Daniel O'Boyle

Mortgage rates have risen further, as two-year deals get closer to 7%, following a week of easing.

Increases in rates had largely stopped over the past week, following long-awaited good news on inflation. However, rates appeared to be on their way back up today..

That coes despite HSBC yesterday being the first major lender to lower its mortgage rates.

The average 2-year fixed residential mortgage rate is now 6.86%, up from 6.83% yesterday.

The average 5-year fixed residential mortgage rate today is 6.36%, up from 6.34%.

The increase comes thanks to a flood of products being brought back onto the market, with 250 more products available today than yesterday.

Sun shines on Marstons as sales grow 11%

09:19 , Simon Hunt

The boss of Marstons has said that Brits are increasingly looking to the premium end of the menu when they do out for a drink.

Like-for-like sales rose 10.9% in the 16 weeks to 22 July compared to the previous year, spurred by warm June weather helping pack beer gardens, a trend which trailed off heading into a cooler, wetter July.

Marston’s boss Andrew Andrea said: “The key thing that’s surprising us is that when people go out they want a good experience and they are not trading down to the cheapest options.

“The sunshine lagers like San Miguel and Birra Moretti continue to perform very well and we are seeing a bit more trading up into the premium burgers.”

Marstons shares rose 3.2% to 33p.

Tottenham owner Joe Lewis indicted in the US over alleged insider trading

09:09 , Daniel O'Boyle

Tottenham owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the US for “orchestrating a brazen insider training scheme”.

US Attorney Damian Williams announced the charges late on Tuesday night via a video posted on Twitter.

The Southern District of New York have indicted Lewis and accused the 86-year-old billionaire of “classic corporate corruption”.

Rolls-Royce shares surge, NatWest down 3%

08:29 , Graeme Evans

Rolls-Royce shares have jumped 24%, up 36.5p to 189.1p, after a huge upgrade to City forecasts. The stock was 66p last October.

GSK also increased 2023 guidance but the reaction in the City was measured as shares in the drugs giant only rose 1% or 16.2p to 1409.2p.

In the banking sector, Lloyds Banking Group dropped 2% or 1.25p to 44.8p after its results and NatWest fell 3% or 7.4p to 243.8p following last night’s departure of CEO Alison Rose.

The FTSE 100 index dipped 10.63 points to 7681.17, with Rio Tinto down 2% after its interim results. Among other companies reporting today, British American Tobacco rose 42.5p to 26767.5p but Reckitt Benckiser dropped 140p to 5802p.

The FTSE 250 index lifted 8.33 points at 19,158.21, with Aston Martin Lagonda up another 6% or 20.4p to 360.6p after half-year results.

City AM set to announce new buyer today

08:18 , Daniel O'Boyle

City AM is set to announce a sale today to an unnamed UK-based group, with new buyers coming in just in time to fend off administration for the London freesheet, managing director Lawson Muncaster confirmed to the Standard today.

According to Sky News, the new buyer could be ecommerce business THG, whose founder Matthew Moulding has been openly critical of press coverage of his business in the past.

Reports emerged last night that the newspaper - distributed across the City and Canary Wharf, as well as major transport hubs - was preparing to appoint BDO as administrator, weeks after putting itself up for sale.

But managing director and co-founder Lawson Muncaster told the Standard that a buyer was found in time to prevent administration. The new group is UK-based and not a direct part of the media sector, but does already have some involvement in the space.

Rio Tinto earning down by a quarter to $12 billion in the first half

07:59 , Michael Hunter

Global mining giant Rio Tinto – closely watched for the insight it can offer into the health of the global economy through the metals it produced – reported a sharp drop in earnings today, as metal prices stayed lower year-on-year.

Earnings fell 25% to almost £12 billion for the first half of the year, as higher iron ore volumes offset a 14% fall in average average monthly prices.

It also reported weaker demand for aluminium, which was “partly offset” by “a recovery in demand in China”.

Copper output also fell, and revenue from the metal dropped 2% to just under $3.5 billion.

New Rolls-Royce boss hikes profit guidance

07:43 , Graeme Evans

The rebuilding of Rolls-Royce under new boss Tufan Erginbilgic is making faster than expected progress after the engines giant delivered a big boost to profit guidance today.

It said first-half underlying operating profit will be between £660 million and £680 million, much higher than the City’s consensus estimate of £328 million. This includes a return to profit in civil aerospace, with a surplus in the region of £400 million.

The company’s key metric of free cash flow is due to be £340 million to £360 million, much better than the £50 million forecast. Rolls said this reflected continued growth in its end-markets and a focus on commercial optimisation and cost efficiencies.

Full year guidance has been raised, with Rolls now expecting an operating profit of £1.2 billion to £1.4 billion compared with the consensus £934 million. Free cash flow will be as much as £1 billion.

Erginbilgic said the early impact of the transformation programme had been seen in all divisions, despite a challenging external environment and supply chain constraints.

He added: “Better profit and cash generation reflects greater productivity, efficiency and improved commercial outcomes."

Reckitt Benckiser revenue nears £8 billion as it passes on increased costs

07:40 , Michael Hunter

The maker of a range of big-name products from Cillit Bang cleaner to Dettol disinfectant said it has been able to pass higher costs onto consumers today, helping revenue and profit rise.

Reckitt Benckiser reported revenue of almost £7.5 billion in the first half of 2023, up over 8%, generating operating profit of £1.8 billion, up 0.5%. Higher costs did hit its overall perating profit margin, which fell by 170 basis points to 23.6%.

But it also said that its gross profit margin rose, by 130 basis points, “with high single digit inflation more than offset by carry over pricing, mix benefits and further productivity efficiencies.”

Nicandro Durante, serving as interim chief executive officer, called the results “strong” saying it “gives us confidence in our full year targets, despite some tough comparatives”.

Kris Licht will take over running the Slough-based multinational at the end of the year, succeeding Durante and Laxman Narasimhan, a former PepsiCo executive, who was poached from Reckitt by Starbucks to run the global coffee chain.

GSK ups guidance after strong HIV drug sales

07:37 , Daniel O'Boyle

Pharmaceuticals giant GSK has upped its guidance for the year, thanks to the success of HIV treatment and prevention drugs such as Apretude, which was approved in EU earlier this week.

The group now sees profit this year growing by 11-13% from last year’s £6.4 billion, after bringing in £2.1 billion in profit for the first half of the year.

It noted that its HIV treatment and prevention products had performed especially well, with revenue from prevention drugs up by more than 150%. It said most of the jump was due to patients switching from products made by other companies..

GSK CEO Emma Walmsley said: “We have delivered another excellent quarter of performance, with strong sales and earnings growth, notably in HIV and Vaccines, and continued strengthening of the R&D pipeline and product portfolio.

“Our momentum supports the upgrade we have made to our financial guidance for 2023 and further increases our confidence in delivering longer-term profitable growth for shareholders.”

US traders bet on one last rate hike, Microsoft shares fall

07:19 , Graeme Evans

US markets are showing few signs of nerves ahead of tonight’s US interest rates decision, with the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite up by 0.6% at yesterday’s close.

Traders fully expect the Federal Reserve to increase rates by 0.25% to a target range of 5.25% and 5.5%, the highest level since 2001.

The bigger issue is whether Fed chair Jerome Powell signals the need for further interest rate hikes later in the year. Deutsche Bank said futures markets are currently pricing a 44% chance of a further hike after today’s.

Strategist Henry Allen said: “In other words, the central expectation is that this will be the last hike of the current cycle.

“But it’s worth remembering that we’ve been here before. In fact, after the two most recent hikes in March and May, market pricing by the close that day was that the Fed was most likely done hiking.”

Ahead of the meeting, the S&P 500 index closed last night at a 15-month high while the Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its best run since 2017 by finishing in positive territory for the 12th session in a row.

After the closing bell, updates from Microsoft and Alphabet drew a mixed response despite both beating earnings estimates. Microsoft shares fell 4% on worries over slowing growth in cloud computing, but Alphabet rose 6% on the strength of Google search revenues.

The FTSE 100 index, which closed 13 points higher at 7692 last night, is expected by CMC Markets to open 10 points lower at 7681.

NatWest CEO Dame Alison Rose quits

06:14 , Simon Hunt

Overnight, the boss of NatWest has quit the company after admitting a “serious error of judgement” over the handling of the storm around the closure of Nigel Farage’s bank account.

Rose yesterday apologised after she admitted discussing the closure of Frage’s account at NatWest’s private banking arm Coutts with BBC business journalist Simon Jack.

Rose said: “I recognise that I left Mr Jack with the impression that the decision to close Mr Farage’s accounts was solely a commercial one,” she said.

“I was wrong to respond to any question raised by the BBC about this case. I want to extend my sincere apologies to Mr Farage for the personal hurt this has caused him and I have written to him today.”

NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies said: “The Board and Alison Rose have agreed, by mutual consent, that she will step down as CEO of the NatWest Group. It is a sad moment.

“She has dedicated all her working life so far to NatWest and will leave many colleagues who respect and admire her.”

