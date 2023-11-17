FTSE 100 Live: Retail sales in surprise fall, oil prices at four-month low, shares higher

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

Fears over the festive spending outlook have been raised after retail sales figures for October showed a surprise fall today.

The 0.3% month-on-month drop follows the Bank of England’s run of 14 consecutive interest rate hikes.

Elsewhere, there was some cheer for household budgets after Brent Crude traded at its lowest level since July.

NatWest higher as FTSE 100 improves, Babcock up 4%

08:41 , Graeme Evans

A steadier session for BP and Shell today helped the FTSE 100 index to recover 42.37 points at 7453.34, having fallen 1% at yesterday’s close.

Blue-chip risers included NatWest, which is up 2.6p to 203.5p after analysts at Barclays backed the lender with a new target price of 315p.

London Stock Exchange shares fell 1%, down 82p to 8334p after chief executive David Schwimmer last night outlined new medium-term guidance and signalled £1 billion of share buybacks during 2024.

BP shares recovered 3.9p to 472.3p and Shell steadied at 2555p even though Brent Crude remained at a four-month low of $77 a barrel.

The FTSE 250 index improved 159.20 points to 18,510.68, with defence services firm Babcock International up 4% or 15.35p to 410.55p after Barclays raised its target to 529p following this week’s results.

Construction and retail at risk, insolvency experts FRP say

08:23 , Daniel O'Boyle

Restructuring experts FRP says companies in construction, property, casual dining and food service, retail, administrative and support services have been most at risk as insolvencies soar this year.

FRP revealed first-half revenue jumped to £58.7 million as more companies called in its services as they struggled to stay afloat. Underlying profits were up 34% to £15.5 million.

Boss Geoff Rowley said: “FRP performed well in the first half, with our team, revenues and profits all continuing to grow. We continued to take market share and made further progress against our strategy, which remains to deliver sustainable profitable growth by ensuring our five service pillars work together to provide solutions that achieve the best possible outcomes.

“Looking ahead, we remain confident of making further progress, with leading positions in our core markets and a team and structure that leaves us well positioned to support corporates through the business cycle and respond to increased demand for our services.”

Halloween shocker for the high street as retail sales fall unexpectedly in October

07:29 , Michael Hunter

An unexpected drop in sales in October sounded more alarm bells over the high street this morning, into the vital pre-Christmas trading season.

Official data from the Office of National statistics showed that retail sales fell 0.3% month-on-month, having been expected to rise by a similar margin. The year-on-year fall was bigger, at 2.7%, more than the 1.5% forecast and the 1.3% drop last time.

The numbers make unnerving reading, with the Halloween sales season second only to Christmas in terms of its importance to retailers.

It was the worst month for the sector since Covid lockdowns, with sales at their lowest since February 2021.

The drop came after the Bank of England completed its run of 14 consecutive interest rate hikes in August.

That fight against inflation was intended to constrain household budgets and cool price rises, but its impact on the economy in general and the high street in particular is becoming more of a concern.

Retailers are now pinning their hopes on a strong festive buying season, along with signs that interest rates have peaked at 5.25%, even as the BOE warns its base rate will be "higher for longer" to get inflation nearer its 2% target, from the 4.6% it fell to this week.

Oil at four-month low, Alibaba shares slide 9%

07:23 , Graeme Evans

Brent Crude futures today traded at just above $77 a barrel after supply concerns eased on the back of another drop in US oil inventories.

Yesterday’s 4.6% decline left the benchmark at its lowest level in four months, having been at $91 a barrel as recently as mid-September.

The fall is another boost to the inflation outlook after this week’s softer-than-expected releases on consumer prices in the UK and US.

Hopes that interest rates will begin to fall next year lifted stock markets in the first part of this week, but the FTSE 100 index retreated 1% yesterday and Wall Street experienced a mixed session.

The sideways US performance came as weekly initial jobless claims spiked to their highest since August at a bigger-than-expected 231,000.

In Asia, a 9% fall for shares in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba contributed to the Hang Seng index declining more than 2%.

Alibaba said in its earnings update last night that it had pulled plans for a separate listing for its cloud business. According to IG Index, futures are indicating a 0.3% rise for the FTSE 100 index.

Marston's CEO abruptly quits

07:23 , Simon Hunt

The CEO of pub chain Marston's has quit with immediate effect.

Andrew Andrea will be replaced by Justin Platt, former Chief Strategy Officer at Legoland owner Merlin Entertainments.

Andrea said: "I am extremely proud to have navigated Marston's out of the pandemic.

"This is the right time for me to step down and I am confident the business is in great shape with strong future potential."

