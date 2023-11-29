FTSE 100 Live: Pound rally continues, UK mortgage approvals

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

Ocado up 6% in weaker FTSE 100, Halfords shares fall 18%

08:45 , Graeme Evans

Shares in Halfords have slumped 18% after the retailer's interim results included a warning over slower demand in big ticket categories.

The FTSE All-Share stock skidded 40p to 188.6p, unwinding the gains seen since mid-October.

The FTSE 100 index fell 24.94 points to 7430.30, with Aviva among the fallers after Deutsche Bank removed its “buy” recommendation. The shares dropped 8.2p to 416.4p.

Renewed hopes that US interest rates will fall in the first part of next year helped Ocado shares to rally 6% or 33p to 600p, while property-focused stocks also fared well after gains of 1.5% for Land Securities and Segro.

A stronger pound benefited the FTSE 250 index, which rallied 0.3% or 60.45 points to 18,447.45.

Alongside gains for British Land and easyJet, the risers board featured a 4% or 190p jump to 4525p for US-focused corporate merchandise firm 4imprint.

Sales up at Halfords but trading patterns have been volatile

08:12 , Joanna Bourke

Halfords has recorded a strong first half sales rise with growth at the motoring and cycling services chain led by essential services, but the company cautioned that trading patterns have been volatile.

The firm saw sales increase 13.9% to £873.5 million, with comparable sales up 8.3%. A year earlier the like for like figure was 13.3%. Read more HERE

Saudi wealth fund to buy 10% Heathrow stake

08:01 , Daniel O'Boyle

The Saudi wealth fund is set to buy a 10% stake in Heathrow Airport, in a deal worth around £1 billion.

The Public Investment Fund, which the country uses to invest the profits from one of the world’s largest oil sectors, will buy the stake from Spanish firm Ferrovial, which is selling off its 25% stake. The other 15% will go to French private equity firm Ardian, which grew out of Axa.

The PIF said: “PIF is pleased to be investing in Heathrow, a world-class airport, which acts as a key gateway to the world. PIF’s investment in Heathrow is in line with its strategy to support the business as a long-term partner.”

Sterling above $1.27 on US rates message, FTSE 100 seen flat

07:17 , Graeme Evans

Pressure on the dollar has continued after a Federal Reserve official said monetary policy is well positioned to slow the US economy and get inflation back to target.

The remarks by Fed governor Christopher Waller fuelled expectations that interest rate hikes are over. He went on to say that if disinflation starts to become a concern, then rates could be cut in response.

Sterling stood at its highest level since August at $1.27 this morning, with demand also reflecting more warnings from Bank of England policymakers that UK interest rates need to stay higher for some time in order to tame inflation.

A weaker dollar has boosted gold in recent sessions, with the yellow metal today trading at $2,043 an ounce.

Wall Street closed modestly higher last night, while the FTSE 100 index finished down 5.46 points at 7455.24. CMC Markets expects London’s top flight to open broadly unchanged this morning.

