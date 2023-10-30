FTSE 100 Live: HSBC results, Pearson update, blue-chips higher

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 rallies, NatWest shares remain under pressure

08:46 , Graeme Evans

London shares have made a better-than-expected start to the week, helping the FTSE 100 index to rise 0.9% or 63.35 points to 7354.63.

Telecoms and mobile money firm Airtel Africa is the best performing blue-chip stock, up 5p to 114.8p on the back of its annual results.

Education coursework publisher Pearson also lifted 14.8p to 934p after upgrading full-year guidance and HSBC added 6.4p to 607.6p thanks to its latest share buyback announcement.

NatWest shares fell another 0.9p to 181.1p, with analysts at Jefferies adding to pressure after Friday’s sell-off by giving the state-backed lender an “underperform” recommendation and 150p target price.

Rightmove benefited from favourable broker comment, rising 13p to 492.2p as Berenberg switched its rating to “buy” with 605p target price.

The FTSE 250 index rallied 155.17 points at 17,021.40, led by events firm Ascential after it announced the sale of two of its businesses in deals worth a combined £1.4 billion. With £850 million of the proceeds set to be returned to investors, the shares jumped 36% or 78p to 293.6p.

HSBC misses City hopes, unveils $3bn buyback

07:59 , Graeme Evans

Profits at HSBC today missed City expectations after the Asia-focused lender reported a surplus of $7.7 billion for the three months to 30 September.

The figure compared with analysts' estimates of $8.1 billion, but was a big improvement on $4.5 billion the year before due to higher interest rates and a write-down in 2022 caused by the sale of retail banking operations in France.

The bank offset the disappointment by announcing a third interim dividend of $0.10 a share and announcing plans for a further share buy-back of up to $3 billion, which will take place up until the company’s full-year results on 21 February.

At $1.1 billion, the charge for expected credit losses met expectations after including $500 million in relation to Chinese commercial real estate assets. The update comes a few days after shares in Standard Chartered fell sharply on a worse-than-expected profit performance.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Matt Britzman said: “There’s still a cloud of uncertainty hovering over the market, but investors will be happy to see no nasty surprises.”

Ascential to sell digital commerce and design businesses in deals worth a combined £1.4 billion

07:59 , Michael Hunter

The FTSE 250 company Ascential is selling two of its business in deals worth a combined £1.4 billion.

It will return £850 million of the proceeds to investors after is its digital commerce business goes to advertising giant Omnicom for in a sale worth £741 million and its product design business is snapped up by private equity group Apex for up to £700 million.

Ascential -- best-known for its events business which runs the Cannes Lion festival and the Money 20/20 event -- has been in the process of a "strategic review" of its three businesses for some time.

Scott Forbes, chairman, said:

"These actions are compelling in that they will enable us to achieve the objectives of the strategic review, addressing the distinct investment propositions of Ascential's three businesses, while also better positioning each business to achieve their growth ambitions."

Gold tops $2000 an ounce, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:24 , Graeme Evans

Gold today topped $2000 an ounce for the first time since May as Middle East developments prompt a continued flight to the safe haven asset.

The precious metal traded at $1981.94 on Friday, rising as far as $2008 early today before settling just below the $2000 threshold. Brent Crude oil today stood at $89.56 a barrel.

Asia stock markets are mixed this morning, with the Nikkei 225 down by more than 1% but the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong stands close to its opening mark.

On Friday, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower to leave the key US benchmark in correction territory following a fall of 10% since late July.

The latest pressure came from the energy sector after earnings by Exxon Mobil and Chevron disappointed traders to leave their shares 2% and 7% lower respectively by the end of Friday’s session.

As well as more quarterly updates, the focus later this week will be on monetary policy announcements by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday and Bank of England the following day.

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.9% to 7291.28 on Friday but CMC Markets expects London’s top flight to steady in today’s session with a rise of 20 points to 7311 at the opening bell.

