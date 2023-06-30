FTSE 100 Live: Nationwide house prices flat; EU inflation; shares seen higher

(Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 appears set to continue its rally today.

This morning, we will get the latest stats from Nationwide on house prices, as well as Eurozone inflation data.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

GDP figure adds to Wall Street H1 cheer, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:19 , Graeme Evans

US markets posted a largely positive session after a big upward revision to America's first quarter GDP print pointed to resilience at a time of rising interest rates.

The 2% annualised pace compared with a previous estimate of 1.3% and helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average to rise 0.8% and the S&P 500 by 0.45%.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite was flat as the robust GDP figure fuelled expectations that central banks will have to hold interest rates at restrictive levels for much longer than previously expected.

The Nasdaq is still up 30% so far this year, compared with a rise of 14.5% for the S&P 500 index.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said: “The first half has mostly been a risk rebound from stressed levels in 2022 so the performance should be put in some perspective, but with AI giving things an added kicker.”

He adds that the performance for the rest of the year will depend on whether the US economy enters recession.

Reid added: “We still think it does in Q4 with risks that it gets delayed to Q1 rather than doesn’t happen. There’s a long, long way before you can be sure you’re out of the gravitational pull of the lag of aggressively tighter monetary policy over the last year or so.”

The FTSE 100 index is up by a more modest 2% this year, with CMC Markets expecting the final session of the half year will see London’s top flight opening 18 points higher at 7489.

Nationwide: Large-scale property sell-off is ‘uinlikely’

07:16 , Daniel O'Boyle

Nationwide’s chief economist, Robert Gardner, discussed the impact of recent and upcoming interest rate hikes on house prices. He said that he did not believe it would cause a major wave of selling that could cause house prices to plummet.

“Clearly this represents a significant increase, but those borrowers were stress tested at interest rates above those now prevailing in the market to ensure they could cope with such an increase,” Gardner said. “Moreover, incomes have been rising at a solid pace in recent years,” he said. “Lenders will also work with borrowers to provide assistance wherever possible.

“Therefore, providing the labour market and interest rates perform broadly as expected, we are unlikely to see the waves of forced selling which would probably be required to result in a more disorderly adjustment to the housing market. “

Nationwide: house prices ticked up slightly in June despite mortgage chaos

07:11 , Daniel O'Boyle

Avergae house prices ticked up in June compared to May, but were down again year-on-year, according to Nationwide.

The average house price was £262,239, up from May’s £260,736.

That comes despite chaos in the mortgage market during the month, as interest rates soared. Two-year fixed-rate deals leapt from 5.49% at the start of the month to 6.37% yesterday, while five-year fixes were up from 5.17% to 5.94%.

London had the second-sharpest year-on-year decline, at 4.3%, but average prices were still well above the rest of the UK.

Matt Thompson, head of sales at Chestertons, said: “Despite interest rates going up, London’s property market remains buoyant. We are seeing more cash buyers but also meet house hunters who rather buy now before facing another potential rate hike.

“We have seen a clear uplift in buyer demand over the past months and, in June alone, conducted 20% more viewings than in June of last year. The capital’s high rents are another contributing factor to London’s continuous buyer interest. As more and more tenants are facing rent increases, many are reviewing their situation and conclude that, despite higher interest rates, buying still presents a financially attractive option.”