FTSE 100 Live: London blue-chips lower, AstraZeneca results, Flutter and S4 Capital shares tumble

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

Auto Trader warns consumers could be delaying EV purchase decisions after Government rule changes

08:34 , Simon Hunt

Online car marketplace Auto Trader has warned a five-year extension to the Government's moratorium on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars has prompted consumers to delay their electric vehicle purchases.

CEO Nathan Coe told the Standard: "For the industry it hasn’t made any difference to them, these companies run huge factories on 10-year product cycles -- the reality is the path to getting to that ban hasn’t changed at all.

But COO Catherine Faiers said: "The thing that did start to shift was anyone who was on the fence has used the extension as an excuse to kick the can down the road a bit more and delay their EV purchase."

Auto Trader today beat market expectations as it reported a 12% rise in revenue to £281 million for the six months to the end of September while operating profit rose 10% to £165 million.

Coe said high interest rates had helped cut the numbers of customers using finance to make purchases, while the firm expected the number of car retailers to fall in the months ahead amid a normalising of market conditions in the aftermath of Covid.

Shares rose 6.6% to 667p.

FTSE 100 lower amid flurry of updates, Wizz Air loses 8% in FTSE 250

08:26 , Graeme Evans

A packed session of blue-chip updates has led to some big share price moves, with Flutter Entertainment and B&M European Value Retail the main casualties after falling 9% and 5% respectively.

AstraZeneca is 118p higher at 10,288p after upgrading revenues guidance, while Auto Trader shares have accelerated 33.2p to 668.6p.

Other strong performers in London's top flight index include Taylor Wimpey and National Grid, up 2% and 1% respectively.

The FTSE 100 index is 27.37 points lower at 7374.35, not helped by a fall of 8.05p to 469.1p for BP after the energy giant began trading without the value of its most recent dividend award.

Story continues

The FTSE 250 index is 5.93 points lower at 17,840.33, with Wizz Air shares down 8% or 158p to 1705p after its half-year results. WH Smith lifted 12p to 1201p following its annual results.

Paddy Power owner Flutter is latest betting firm to warn on punter-friendly football results

08:10 , Daniel O'Boyle

Paddy Power and Sky Bet owner Flutter became the latest betting operator to warn punters are winning more money than normal, revealing that full-year profits expected to be at bottom of its previously guided range because of a £50 million hit from football results.

Flutter follows London-listed rivals Entain and 888 in warning that results in September and October are hitting its bottom line. Premier League favourites have been winning more than the bookies expect, and an unusual amount of matches have seen both teams score.

Underlying profit for the year is now set to be £1.44 billion, compared to the previous range of between £1.44 billion and £1.6 billion.

(REUTERS)

But CEO Peter Jackson said the struggles to start the Premier League season were not a sign that anything major had changed in how it should price football matches.

“Ultimately we’re in the risk business,” he said. “We are very very confident in the [trading] teams we have. We don’t see any need to make changes.

“What typically happens is we have positive luck and negative luck. Positive luck happens slowly, negative luck happens quickly.”

S&P 500 extends run of gains, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:26 , Graeme Evans

Fresh gains in the technology sector ensured another positive session for the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite by last night’s close,

The marginal improvement extended the winning run for the benchmarks to eight and nine sessions respectively, reflecting hopes that US interest rates have peaked.

Another rise by the S&P 500 in today's session would mean the longest run of gains since 2004.

Comments last night from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell contained no new information on the monetary policy outlook, while this week’s slide in Brent Crude price to $80 a barrel have been another factor calming interest rate nerves.

Asia markets were steady this morning after figures showed China’s sluggish economy returned to deflation territory with a bigger-than-expected 0.2% fall in consumer prices for October.

The FTSE 100 index is set to continue its lacklustre run when trading resumes, with IG reporting that futures indicate a fall of 0.2% to 7385.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

Wednesday 8 November 2023 23:33 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here's a summary of our top headlines from yesterday: