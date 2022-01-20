FTSE 100 Live: Nasdaq in correction territory, China cuts rates, Unilever and AB Foods shares in focus

(ESI)

The Nasdaq’s slide into “correction” territory after falling 10% since November today failed to unsettle the FTSE 100 index.

London’s top flight is near a two-year high and should see another positive session after Asia markets rallied on the back of China cutting another two key lending rates.

Unilever shares are set to rebound after it revealed yesterday that it will not raise its £50 billion offer for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare arm. There are also trading updates from Primark owner Associated British Foods and fashion chain Superdry.

Support for Barclays after Investec upgrade

08:12 , Graeme Evans

Jes Staley quit Barclays in November but his six years as chief executive have left a “rich legacy”, according to Investec banking analyst Ian Gordon today.

Barclays shares are up 17% to 207p in the past month but Gordon believes there's more to go for after upgrading his target price to 235p.

Next month's annual results are expected to show the benefit of revenues growth in investment banking, leading to a 164% rise in profits to £8.1 billion. This figure is then expected to normalise at around £7 billion in the following three years.

Gordon says the shares trade at a “meaningful discount” versus NatWest, HSBC and Lloyds Banking Group, believing that the market has failed to appreciate its revenues diversity.

China rates cut aids Asia markets

07:38 , Graeme Evans

European markets are set for a positive start, despite the tech-heavy Nasdaq now being in correction territory after closing more than 1% lower last night.

A rise in bond yields caused by expectations for US interest rates to rise as soon as March has depressed appetite for high-growth stocks and left the Nasdaq more than 10% off its record level in November.

However, London's reliance on resource and financial stocks meant the FTSE 100 index closed 26 points higher yesterday and is set to gain another 29 points at 7618 today.

This follows a strong rebound for Asia markets after China cut another two key lending rates to protect the wider economy against continued Covid-19 headwinds.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rallied almost 3% and Japan's Nikkei 225 was up more than 1% after falling sharply to a five-month low in the previous session.

US futures are pointing to a flat start for the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, aided by a slight easing in the 10-year bond yield from the 1.9% seen earlier this week. The US earnings season also picks up pace, with results from Netflix and American Airlines.

Brent crude oil futures held firm, despite US president Joe Biden's pledge to continue with his efforts to lower prices. Brent remained above $88 a barrel amid supply constraints and the surge in fuel demand as the global economy begins to recover from the impact of Omicron.