FTSE 100 Live: Mortgage rates ‘highest since subprime crisis’; shares steady; £465m Lookers bid

The FTSE 100 is set for a roughly flat opening after yesterday’s 0.7% decline, amid a fall in natural gas prices.

Rally for Currys as Frasers builds stake, FTSE 100 lower

08:22 , Graeme Evans

Currys shares have risen 3% or 1.75p to 54.7p after Frasers Group last night disclosed that it had built a 9% stake in the electricals retailer.

Frasers, which is controlled by Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley, rose 10.5p to 722.5p in the FTSE 100 index as the retail sector continues to benefit from yesterday’s positive trading update by Next.

Next shares were 10p higher at 6752p this morning, having closed up 5% last night on the back of its weather-inspired upgrade to sales and profit forecasts.

The FTSE 100 index was 8.20 points lower at 7580.28, with grocery warehouse technology firm Ocado among the leading fallers after a drop of 10p to 424.9p.

The FTSE 250 index lost 31.34 points to 18,822.95, with STEM recruitment firm SThree down 1% or 4p to 363p after its trading update.

Revolution Beauty considering legal action against ex-boss

07:58 , Daniel O'Boyle

Revolution Beauty is considering legal action against its former boss Adam Minto, “looking to recover material sums” from him, as it alleges Minto’s actions contributed to the firm’s disagreement with auditors and share suspension.

Revolution shares have been suspended since September of 2022 after it couldn’t get auditors to sign off on its accounts for the previous financial year.

The audited accounts were eventually published last month, showing the business made £23 million less than it had previously reported, but shares remain suspended.

Revolution said it sent a letter of claim to Minto, who quit in November, on 19 May. That letter alleged he “breached his fiduciary, statutory, contractual and/or tortious duties to the company”.

“Certain of the matters alleged contributed to the delay in the audit of the Group’s FY22 results, and to the suspension of the company’s shares from trading on AIM,” it said.

Lookers’ board backs £465 million bid from Canada

07:52 , Michael Hunter

The board of Lookers is backing a £465 million bid for the company from Alpha Auto Group of Canada, priced at 120p per share.

Stock in the car dealership, which has around 150 forecourts in the UK and first listed in London in the 1970s, closed at 89p on Monday.

Lookers was advised by Numis and Peel Hunt before it backed the bid, calling it “fair and reasonable”.

The company was the subject of an inquiry by the Financial Reporting Council in 2019, when its shares were suspended before it eventually reported a £45 million loss for the year, just before the pandemic hit car sales.

It was approached by rival dealership Pendragon, but resisted the bid, and there has been speculation of further bids for the Manchester-based company ever since, as pat of expected dealmaking in the industry,

FTSE 100 seen flat, Brent Crude below $76 a barrel

07:30 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.7% or 54 points last night and is likely to struggle for direction this morning due to Wall Street being closed yesterday for the Juneteenth public holiday.

CMC Markets expects London’s top flight to open unchanged at 7588 this morning qs concern over the impact of higher interest rates also continues to impact European markets.

The pound is just below $1.28, having recently hit its highest level since April 2022 on expectations for another interest rate hike by the Bank of England on Thursday.

Brent Crude, meanwhile, stands at $75.76 a barrel after falling 0.4% this morning as traders continue to worry about the uncertain demand backdrop.

China cuts key lending rates, Asia markets lower

07:11 , Graeme Evans

The People’s Bank of China has sought to boost the country’s economic recovery by announcing cuts of 0.1% to its one and five year lending rates.

The support follows recent indicators suggesting that the post-lockdown rebound is running out of steam, with the property market a particular concern.

On Sunday, Goldman Sachs became the latest Wall Street bank to downgrade its China GDP forecasts after lowering its estimate for this year from 6% to 5.4%.

Asian markets were lower this morning amid disappointment that the change in the five-year lending rate used as a benchmark in mortgages was not the 0.15% forecast.

It is the first time that policymakers have cut the rates in 10 months, having also reduced two other key lending rates in recent days.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:48 , Simon Hunt

