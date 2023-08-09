FTSE 100 Live: China deflation, FanDuel drives Flutter profit, US banks downgraded

(Evening Standard)

Flutter sets timeline for US listing as it bounces back to profit

07:26 , Daniel O'Boyle

Paddy Power and Sky Bet owner Flutter’s American arm pushed it back into profit for the first half of the year, as it said it plans to list in the US at the end of this year or the start of next.

The group said it had reached an “inflection point” with US betting business FanDuel, bought for $158 million in 2018 and now dominating the recently legalised American betting market. After years of spending hundreds of millions on ads and bonuses, the division made a £49 million profit in the first half.

Flutter is set to list its shares in the US alongside London. The business said this will happen in “late Q4 2023 or early Q1 2024”.

In the UK and Ireland, profit was up 24% to £396 million thanks to a record number of customers, and a record level of conversion from sports betting to casino games.

CEO Peter Jackson said: "The first half of 2023 marks a pivotal moment for the group, with our US business now at a profitability inflection point, helping transform the earnings profile of the group and significantly enhance our financial flexibility."

Amazon in talks to be anchor investor in Arm: reports

07:25 , Simon Hunt

British chip designer Arm could soon see Amazon become one of its biggest shareholders after its bumper IPO.

The tech giant is in talks to become a lead investor ahead of the listing, according to the Reuters news agency.

Cambridge-based Arm, which is owned by SoftBank, is seeking to raise as much as $10 billion and could join the Nasdaq stock exchange as soon as next month.

China deflation and US banks downgraded but FTSE 100 seen higher

07:22 , Graeme Evans

The focus on China’s economy is continuing after it emerged consumer prices (CPI) dropped 0.3% in July, the first decrease since February 2021.

China’s move into deflation territory comes a day after trade figures showed double-digit percentage declines in both exports and imports.

It also emerged today that producer prices (PPI) fell 4.4% year-on-year, more than the 4.1% forecast and the tenth month in a row the figure has been negative.

It is the first time since 2020 that both the CPI and the PPI measures have fallen at the same time, increrasing pressure for China’s policymakers to announce furher stimulus measures.

Asia markets were marginally in the red following the China releases, with the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong down another 0.15% after a big fall yesterday.

US indices were lower yesterday after credit ratings agency Moody’s downgraded ten small and mid-sized banks and signalled it may do so for six larger institutions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index rallied towards the end of the session but still finished down 0.4%, while the Nasdaq was 0.8% lower.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 32 points higher at 7559, having fallen 0.4% by the end of yesterday’s session.

Morning refresh: What you need to know to start the day

Tuesday 8 August 2023 21:18 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

Are exorbitant London property prices damaging the City’s economy? That seemed to be the view of the billionaire IWG CEO Mark Dixon, who told the Standard a lack of affordable housing in central London coupled with steep commuting costs was putting people off working in the city. Dixon said other major global cities had realised this was a problem, but London had some catching up to do -- in the mean time he is opening most new London office space in the suburbs to keep pace with new working patterns.

Overnight, bank shares fell after ratings agency Moody’s downgraded a number of small and medium-sized US banks and warned it was putting bigger ones under review amid squeezed profitability and the prospect of a 2024 recession.

Here’s look at some of our other headlines from yesterday:

This morning we’re expecting results from betting firm Flutter, travel company Tui and bottling business Coca Cola HBC.

In the afternoon we’ll get data from the US on the balance of trade.