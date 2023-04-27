FTSE 100 Live: Meta beats revenue expectations, Sainsbury’s results, Barclays update

(Evening Standard)

A bumper session of blue-chip results today features first quarter figures from Barclays, Unilever, AstraZeneca, London Stock Exchange and Taylor Wimpey.

Others in the spotlight include supermarket Sainsbury’s, which has reported a 5% fall in annual underlying profits to £690 million.

The updates come with London’s FTSE 100 index struggling for momentum and oil prices on a downward path as fears grow over the weakening economic outlook.

Credit impairment charges more than triple to top £500 million at Barclays

07:20 , Simon Hunt

Credit impairment charges -- a measure of how much a bank sets aside to cover debt write-offs -- has more than tripled at Barclays to top £500 million in signs more and more account holders are getting into credit card debt amid cost-of-living pressures.

Barclays said the increase was as a result of “higher US cards balances” and “the continuing normalisation anticipated in US cards delinquencies.”

The British bank delivered first-quarter pre-tax profits of £2.6 billion, up 16% on last year, while income rose 11% to £7.2 billion.

CEO C. S. Venkatakrishnan said: “All three businesses have performed well with high quality income growth and double-digit returns. The momentum across the Group allows us to maintain a robust capital position, deliver attractive returns to shareholders, and support our customers and clients through an uncertain economic environment.”

Meta shares get a lift after first quarter revenue beat expectations

06:53 , Simon Hunt

Shares in Meta surged as much as 11% in aftermaket trading as the Facebook and WhatsApp owner posted first quarter revenues that surpassed analyst expectations.

The social media giant posted sales of $28.65 billion, almost a billion dollars more than the $27.67 billion estimated by analysts.

The firm’s advertising revenue was boosted by the growth of ad impressions, which rose 26% year-on-year.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Meta has seen its valuation receive another injection of goodwill as investors breathe a sigh of relief at the sight of a growing advertising revenue line.

“This surprise advertising recovery could suggest consumer behaviour isn’t slowing down as abruptly as thought, helping businesses to up their spending.”

