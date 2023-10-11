FTSE 100 Live: Travis Perkins profit warning, Marston’s job cuts, blue-chip shares steady after big rise

(Evening Standard)

Third of landlords look at exiting housing sector

09:55 , Simon Hunt

London’s volatile private lettings market is pushing landlords into investing in commercial property instead, according to new research.

Leases for shops and offices can often be longer and the turnover of tenants lower, making them look appealing in a difficult time for housing after a series of interest rate rises.

Findings from specialist financial services firm Shawbrook — seen exclusively by the Standard — show almost a third of landlords in the capital who intend to add to their portfolio are considering a switch from residential to commercial property.

Retail space is in the lead, with 39% of those looking at commercial property thinking of buying larger shops; 38% are considering smaller shops. Office space is just behind that on 37%, with industrial space on 29%.

And more than a third of investors already in the commercial property sector are planning to expand their portfolios.

Emma Cox, head of real estate at Shawbrook, said: “As cities and towns adapt to changing post-pandemic dynamics, people are once again frequenting local businesses and returning to offices. When compared to residential properties, commercial properties often feature longer term leases at higher rental yields.”

The research also found that investors keen to buy into shops saw it as a chance to help the high street evolve, with a rise in tenancies from local, independent, and experiential stores.

Marston’s cuts dozens of jobs in efficiency drive

09:00 , Simon Hunt

Marston’s has cut dozens of staff in an efficiency drive as the pub chain hailed a boost in sales.

The firm, which owns the Fire Station pub in Waterloo and the Pitcher & Piano in Cornhill, said the move to slim down its head office headcount would help save the business around £5 million in costs.

Sales rose 11.3% in the year to end-September, with drinks sales falling behind food sales in the summer months due to the inclement weather.

CEO Andrew Andrea told the Standard: “From a cost perspective, compared to a year ago, we have a much higher degree of confidence – food and energy costs seem to have stabilised quite a lot.

“We’ve not seen any change in consumer behaviour over the year despite cost-of-living pressures – customers are still buying premium beers and not shifting down to cheaper lagers.”

Marston’s shares held flat at 28p.

GSK settlement boosts shares, Kingfisher down 3% after Travis Perkins warning

08:50 , Graeme Evans

A profits warning by building supplies firm Travis Perkins today meant a weak session for Howden Joinery and B&Q owner Kingfisher, with their shares down 3% in the FTSE 100.

Travis Perkins, which is listed in the FTSE 250, tumbled 11% or 85.4p to 720.2p on the back of its update and Wickes dropped 3p to 132p.

The FTSE 100 recovered from a weak start to stand 2.55 points higher at 7,630.76, with GSK up 19.8p to 1541.2p after revealing that it had reached a confidential settlement in relation to a Zantac case due before a California court next month.

The company, whose shares are near their high for the year, said the move avoided the distraction of protracted litigation but that it will continue to vigorously defend itself “based on the facts and the science in all other Zantac cases”.

In the FTSE 250 index, shares in FirstGroup and outsourcing firm Mitie rose 5% and 3% after they upgraded earnings guidance in their respective trading updates. The FTSE 250 stood 20.08 points lower at 17,957.59.

FTSE steady after markets open

08:40 , Simon Hunt

A few minutes into the day’s trading session in London, the FTSE 100 has opened steady while oil prices continue their upward march, up a further 0.6%.

Here’s a look at your key market data this morning.

Samsung profits plunge 78% amid weak demand for gadgets

07:49 , Simon Hunt

Samsung profits plunged as much as 78% amid soft demand for its chips and gadgets.

Spot prices of D-Ram chips, which are used in its PCs and servers, have fallen close to 30% so far this year.

Shares rose 4.4% as investors had predicted an even sharper profits drop.

Travis Perkins issues second profit warning in three months as house building slowdown persists

07:49 , Michael Hunter

The UK’s biggest building products chain, Travis Perkins, issued another profit warning this morning, after the slowdown in the housing market outlasted the summer.

The 700-branch company cut its outlook for annual adjusted operating profit to a range between £175 million and £195 million, down from £240 million, a forecast issued in July, that was itself lower than one of £272 issued in April.

It said “challenging market conditions with the pronounced slowdown in new build housing and domestic RMI [repairs, maintenance and improvement] activity” persisted into the third quarter.

September “saw a notable deterioration in market activity and sentiment”, it added,

Falling prices for some building products also took a toll.

Nick Roberts, Chief Executive, said: “Market conditions remain challenging with continued weakness across new build housing and domestic RMI. Deflation on commodity products has also been greater than we had anticipated. “

Ashley’s Frasers takes stake in Norwegian retailer XXL

07:32 , Simon Hunt

A spending spree at Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group shows no signs of abating as the firm today confirmed it had acquired a stake Norwegian retailer XXL.

The firm has bought 117m shares and now owns a 9.75%.

Yesterday it confirmed it had upped its stake in Asos to 10.65%.

Sales slip at Sanderson Design Group but profits improve

07:23 , Joanna Bourke

Upmarket wallpaper company Sanderson Design Group today said the UK market has been challenging as it posted a first half dip in revenue.

However, the luxury interior design and furnishings group said there was strong growth in North America and total group revenue for the six months to July 31 declined 2.1% to £56.7 million.

Pre-tax profit improved to £6.2 million from £5.5 million and full year trading remains in line with board expectations.

Dianne Thompson, Sanderson Design Group’s chairman, said: “We are focused on growth opportunities in the US, where we are currently under indexed, on driving licensing income internationally and on mitigating the softness in the UK market through cost saving measures. Our licensing activities had an outstanding first half and continue to drive the group’s profit growth in the current year.”

Asia markets higher, FTSE 100 steady after big rise

07:14 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set for a session of consolidation after yesterday’s jump of 1.8% or 136 points to 7628.1, the top flight’s highest level since the end of September.

The boost was fuelled by the prospect of a China stimulus plan as well as a slight change in tone from Federal Reserve policymakers on the next move for interest rates.

The US rates outlook will remain in focus as the minutes of the Fed’s September meeting are due to be published later, with US inflation figures due tomorrow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.4% higher and the Nasdaq Composite lifted 0.6% by last night’s close, while the China stimulus hopes have contributed to a 1.5% rise for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open nine points lower at 7619 this morning.

The price of Brent crude, meanwhile, has held firm at $87.64 a barrel after surging earlier in the week on fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

Tuesday 10 October 2023 22:05 , Simon Hunt

