FTSE 100 live: Consumer confidence dips as markets focus on Evergrande debt and interest rates outlook

A week that started with investors in a spin over the Chinese property market is ending on a flat note, amid uncertainty about whether the debt-laden developer Evergrande has met its latest interest payment.

There was no announcement from the company after yesterday's deadline passed.

Markets took the latest developments in their stride, partly in view of there being a grace period of at least 30 days before any default can be declared.

The FTSE 100 index has opened slightly lower, despite a positive late-stage drugs trial boosting shares in AstraZeneca.

FTSE 100 live Friday

Winter fears hit consumer confidence

Evergrande debt uncertainty continues

FTSE 100 loses momentum

Cancer trial boosts AstraZeneca shares

Outsourcer Mitie lifts profits hopes

FTSE 100 lags despite Astra surge

08:40 , Graeme Evans

The robust recovery of the FTSE 100 since Monday's sell-off is showing more signs of running out of steam after the top flight fell 17.65 points to 7,060.70.

Transatlantic retailer JD Sports Fashion led the fallers board with a 3% decline, while Asia-focused stocks were back under pressure as Prudential and Standard Chartered dipped more than 1%.

AstraZeneca propped up the top flight after reporting positive results in its late-stage trial for blockbuster drug Lynparza in the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. Shares rallied 3%, while there was a further gain for a resurgent Rolls-Royce, up 1.8p to 128.7p.

The FTSE 250 index fell 89.61 points to 23,740.57, despite a surge of 3% for outsourcer Mitie after it upped its profit guidance to around £150 million on the back of a string of Covid-linked contracts and an uptick in cleaning work from the return to office.

Property giant Landsec announces two retail park sales

08:37 , Joanna Bourke

Property developer and landlord Land Securities has agreed to sell two retail parks, in a move that will help contribute funds to its focus on London projects.

The company said the disposals of sites in Cumbria and Blackpool total £54.3 million, marking a 15% premium to their March book value.

Landsec chief executive Mark Allan last October said the company, which has a £10.8 billion property portfolio, would look to exit retail parks, leisure and hotels and focus on central London, including offices.

Consumer confidence in decline

08:16 , Graeme Evans

Households are increasingly anxious about a winter cost of living crisis after the latest Gfk consumer confidence index showed a sharp fall in September.

The barometer decreased five points to -13 in September, although that's still better than the -25 seen for the same month last year.

The survey included a big deterioration in the view of the general economic situation over the next 12 months, as well as in the prospects for people’s own personal financial situation.

The survey comes against a backdrop of rising prices for fuel and food, empty shelves due to supply chain disruption and the end of the furlough scheme.

Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said: “All measures have declined this month and consumers are clearly worrying about their personal financial situation and the wider economic prospects for the year ahead.”

The index also records a fall in the major purchase index, which is bad news for hard-pressed retailers looking to build sales as they go into the key holiday period.

Staton added: “When consumer confidence drops, shoppers tend to spend less, and this dampens the overall economic prospects for the UK. This really is an unwelcome picture going into 2022 and beyond.”

Bond yields rise

07:57 , Graeme Evans

Yesterday's session saw a sharp rise in bond yields after policymakers at the Bank of England and US Federal Reserve this week signalled earlier-than-expected moves towards the tightening of monetary policy.

Yields on 10-year US treasuries hit a three-month high at 1.430% and the UK 10-year gilt rose to the highest level since the pandemic began after the Bank of England said inflation was likely to peak well above 4% by the year end, and that a “modest tightening of monetary policy” might be required in the not-too-distant future.

The global yield rise was also driven by Norway yesterday becoming the highest profile developed country to raise interest rates in this cycle.

The developments helped boost the value of bank shares, with Lloyds Banking Group among those higher yesterday on expectations for a margins boost from rising interest rates.