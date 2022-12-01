FTSE 100 Live: House prices down, markets lifted by Powell speech

(Evening Standard)

Markets have been lifted by the boss of the Federal Reserve signalling that a slowdown in the pace of US interest rate rises is on the way.

Jerome Powell’s comments confirmed Wall Street expectations that the Fed will shift to a 0.5% hike at this month’s meeting after four successive increases of 0.75%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2.2% higher and the S&P 500 rallied 3.1% on the back of Powell’s speech in Washington.

House prices down 1.4% in mini-Budget fallout

08:06 , Graeme Evans

Building society Nationwide today reported the biggest monthly drop in house prices since June 2020.

The month-on-month fall of 1.4% follows a decline of 0.9% in October and reduces the annual rate of growth to 4.4% from 7.2% the previous month. The average price stood at £263,788.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said the fallout from the mini-Budget continues to impact the market.

He said: ““While financial market conditions have stabilised, interest rates for new mortgages remain elevated and the market has lost a significant degree of momentum.

“Housing affordability for potential buyers and home movers has become much more stretched at a time when household finances are already under pressure from high inflation.”

ITM Power’s new CEO delays trading update

07:59 , Michael Hunter

ITM Power, which helps industry decarbonise, has delayed its next trading update as its new CEO takes up the reins at the the AIM-listed clean fuel company.

The move will gove Dennis Schulz, who is succeeding Dr Graham Cooley today, “sufficient time to properly assess the company’s operations and identify his near-term priorities”, it said today. It was originally planned for December 8. Its half-year results are due by the end of January, when it said it would “provide an initial strategic and operational update”.

Schulz moved over from Linde, the German chemical giant that is one of ITM’s biggest backers. Cooley ran the Sheffield-based firm for 13 years.

Three promoted in FTSE 100 reshuffle

07:44 , Graeme Evans

Investment group Abrdn and engineer Weir have secured promotion back to the FTSE 100 after the results of December’s quarterly review were confirmed last night.

Specialist insurer Beazley is also set for top flight status, with the North Sea production firm Harbour Energy, vet products business Dechra Pharmaceuticals and private equity group Intermediate Capital the three stocks dropping into the FTSE 250 index.

Abrdn lost its FTSE 100 place in the previous reshuffle while Weir suffered relegation in September 2021. The changes come into effect on 19 December.

Bonuses in doubt at Peel Hunt

07:44 , Simon English

PROFITS at Peel Hunt crashed 99.7% in the half-year, a brutal sign of how tough life has been for City brokers this year.

With the market for flotations basically halted and clients sitting on their hands while they prepare for a likely recession, brokers and fund managers have found conditions difficult.

The plunge in profits from £29.5 million to just £100,000 is a stark sign of the City strife – and an indicator that for bankers at Peel Hunt and else where bonuses this year as likely to be negligible or non-existent.

Peel Hunt’s own IPO saw it join the stock market in September 2021 on the back of a pandemic trading boom that saw thousands of new punters open share trading accounts.

The firm was worth £280 million on float, with chief executive Steven Fine’s 7% stake worth £20 million.

Peel Hunt shares are down 60% this year and open today at 83p, valuing the business at around £100 million.

Revenues in the six months to September are down 42% to £41 million.

But the broker says it is luring new clients. It now has 165 investment banking clients with an average market cap of £555 million.

Fine says: “"Challenging market conditions have persisted throughout our first half as the macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop has continued to have an adverse impact on markets and investor sentiment. Equity capital markets activity has been at a multi-decade low and market volumes have reduced materially during this period. This is due to several factors including investor redemptions, institutional investors building up cash positions and retail investors being more cautious as equity markets responded to rising inflation, the cost-of-living crisis and the possibility of a lengthy UK recession.”

Peel Hunt says it has made “good progress” on setting up a European office.

Tesla to recall over 400,000 cars in China

07:37 , Simon Hunt

Tesla is set to recall over 400,000 cars in China over software faults, the Chinese regulator said today.

Model 3 and Model Y cars are to update to fix an error which caused clearance lamps to fail to work, which could lead to the risk of collision in some circumstances.

Tesla said it would be updating the cars’ software remotely to fix the problem.

Daily Mash owner Digitalbox adds to online satire empire with The Poke acquisition

07:25 , Simon Hunt

Daily Mash owner Digitalbox has added to its online satire empire with the acquisition of The Poke.

The Poke handpicks the funniest content on the web to enable its users to spend” time well wasted”. It generated revenue of c.£0.17m in its financial year to November 2021.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

James Carter, CEO, Digitalbox, said: "The Poke is another excellent addition to our growing portfolio of exciting digital assets. We have a proven and successful approach to integration which releases value from the assets we acquire. The inclusion of The Poke, alongside The Daily Mash and The Tab, creates opportunities to grow our audiences across the sites and strengthen the Company’s market position which is led by Entertainment Daily.”