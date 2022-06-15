FTSE 100 Live: Markets bet on big US rates rise, Bank of England meets

Financial markets are on standby for the US Federal Reserve to increase interest rates by 0.75%, the biggest move since 1994.

Bets on the Fed making the aggressive hike tonight have soared in recent days after US inflation jumped to a 40-year record of 8.6%.

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, which begins its two-day meeting today, is under pressure to increase rates by 0.5%. The pound weakened to below $1.20 last night as traders factored in the latest central bank moves.

Whitbread upbeat as Premier Inn sales surge

08:13 , Graeme Evans

Whitbread today said Premier Inn's pandemic recovery in the UK continues to be ahead of expectations after a “particularly strong” first quarter performance.

The leisure group, which has 820 hotels in the UK and also operates the food brands Beefeater and Brewers Fayre, said total accommodation sales in the UK were 235.6% stronger than the same quarter last year and 31% ahead of their pre-pandemic level.

Whitbread expects additional costs of £20 million to £30 million through labour, refurbishments and IT expenses in the current financial year, which it plans to offset though high levels of occupancy and continued strong sales.

Chief executive Alison Brittain said first quarter trading increased confidence that the company will deliver a strong first half performance and remain ahead of the market.

Shares opened more than 4% higher at 2684p today.

Traders braced for big US rates rise

07:45 , Graeme Evans

Rate rise expectations for tonight’s US Federal Reserve meeting have shifted from 0.5% to 0.75% after Friday’s inflation reading came in at a 40-year high of 8.6%, much higher than forecast.

According to CME’s FedWatch Tool, markets are betting on a 94% chance of a 0.75% move. The Fed’s increasingly aggressive stance on inflation has boosted the US dollar and left the pound trading at below $1.20 versus the greenback last night.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “The reality is that central banks are so far behind the curve, that they can’t see the curve. That said, it doesn’t mean a move by 75 basis points today is a good idea.

“It’s not, coming as it does so late in the day, especially given the consistent guidance for a 50 basis points move over the past few weeks, and gives the impression of a Fed which is losing control of events and exhibiting a certain level of panic about the path of inflation.”

Hewson said it was important for Fed policymakers to take note of yesterday’s producer price index release, which showed that inflation is already slowing as core prices hit their lowest levels since November at 8.3%.

If the Fed does increase by 0.75% tonight, there will be additional pressure on the Bank of England to hike interest rates by 0.5% tomorrow.

Ahead of the Fed meeting, IG Index has forecast that the FTSE 100 index will open 0.7% higher at 7240. The S&P 500 fell another 0.4% last night, marking its fifth straight decline as investors worry that higher interest rates will spark a global recession.

European futures markets picked up this morning after reports emerged that the European Central Bank governing council is to hold an unscheduled meeting today.

