FTSE 100 Live: Markets back under pressure after Moderna boss issues omicron warning

Oil prices have fallen and shares are back under pressure after a warning from the boss of Moderna that existing vaccines are likely to be less effective against the omicron variant.

Stéphane Bancel also told the FT it may take months for new vaccines to be developed at sufficient scale. His comments triggered more selling pressure after yesterday's 1% rebound for the FTSE 100 index.

In corporate news, easyJet has provided investors with the latest on booking trends alongside the publication of annual results.

FTSE 100 falls 1%

08:31 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is 1% lower after comments from Moderna boss Stéphane Bancel reignited fears about the omicron variant.

His warning that it may take months for new vaccines to be developed at sufficient scale resulted in a resumption of selling trends seen in Friday's stock market rout.

The FTSE 100 fell 78 points to 7032, in line with the performance seen in Europe.

The decline in oil prices meant BP dropped 2.5% or 7.85p to 319.85p while Lloyds Banking Group is 1.1p cheaper at 45.7p as markets increasingly rule out the chances of the Bank of England raising interest rates in December.

The FTSE 250 index fell 0.75%, despite a 15% rise for publisher Future after its full-year results. Low-cost airline easyJet also rallied 3% following its results.

Energy supply disruption boosts Centrica

08:02 , Graeme Evans

Centrica shares have been backed to go sharply higher as the British Gas owner benefits from the collapse of rival energy suppliers.

The FTSE 250 stock is up 31% to 65.28p since mid-September but Investec Securities said today it believes Centrica has the potential to be trading at 105p.

The City firm said: “We are convinced that the supply market disorder will ultimately result in a better landscape for the survivors, but we still have the next six months to get through.”

Annual results are due in February, when Investec expects Centrica to outline its long-term strategy and framework for dividend payments.

Easyjet losses top £2bn in two years

07:47 , Simon English

Easyjet plunged to a £1.13 billion loss as the pandemic took its toll on the low-cost airline, with the latest Covid variant giving further concern to investors and the wider industry.

The company says bookings for the first half of next year are ahead of where they were before Covid emerged. But it admits that “many uncertainties remain” and that it is impossible to say what impact Omicron will have on European travel.

CEO Johan Lundgren said:

"easyJet is moving through the pandemic with renewed strength having transformed the business by optimising our network and flexibility, delivering significant cost savings while also step-changing ancillary revenue.

"In summary, we remain mindful that many uncertainties remain as we navigate the winter, but we see a unique opportunity for easyJet to win customers and take market share from rivals in this period."

FTSE 100 set to fall sharply

07:38 , Graeme Evans

The recovery hopes of European markets have been dealt a blow after a warning from the boss of Moderna that existing vaccines may struggle with the omicron variant.

Stéphane Bancel also told the FT that it would take months for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture enough jabs at a sufficient scale to make a difference.

His tone, which contrasts with suggestions from Pfizer and BioNTech that any new vaccine would be able to modified fairly quickly, caused oil prices to fall back sharply as an increasingly jittery market reacted to the prospect of further Covid-19 restrictions.

Brent crude futures fell by 3% to $71.52 a barrel and CMC Markets is forecasting that the FTSE 100 index will open 90 points lower at 7020.

The latest sell-off comes after a modest recovery yesterday, when the FTSE 100 closed 0.9% or 65.92 points higher at 7109.95 to recoup some of Friday's 3.6% slump.

Wall Street also finished higher, led by a 1.9% jump for the tech-laden Nasdaq after President Biden ruled out the immediate prospect of further lockdowns.

CMC's Michael Hewson said: “This morning’s drop in markets shows that sentiment is set to remain extremely fickle until we get a clearer idea of what comes next when it comes to the new variant.”