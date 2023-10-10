FTSE 100 Live: Market turbulence amid Middle East Crisis, Blue-chips seen higher

(Evening Standard)

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

Monday 9 October 2023 21:52 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

Markets were rocked yesterday as Hamas’s attack on Israel deepened tensions across the Middle East and raised worries over energy supplies.

Brent crude jumped more than 5% at one stage to 89 US dollars a barrel, before settling 3.97% higher at 87.94 US dollars (£72.04) when markets closed in London.

But Oil analysts now worry that the US will impose sanctions on Iran, which will hit oil exports and send the oil price higher. While such sanctions already exist, they have been lightly enforced under the Biden administration.

Tougher action could send Brent crude above $100 a barrel, analysts warn, a blow to both motorists and the wider economy.

Meanwhile, shares in Metro Bank soared as much as 20% as the challenger bank was put on firmer footing after it unveiled a deal to shore up its finances, including a £325 million capital raise and £600 million in debt refinancing.

The equity raise was led by Spaldy Investments, which is contributing £102 million in a move that gives it a 53% shareholding once the restructuring is complete. Spaldy’s founder is Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal, who has been an active investor in Metro in 2019.

Here’s a summary of our other top headlines from yesterday: