FTSE 100 Live: March borrowing second-highest since records began; Whitbread, ABF results

Premier Inn owner Whitbread and Primark business Associated British Foods are in today’s spotlight as the earnings season picks up pace.

The focus is also on Wall Street, where investors are awaiting tonight’s release of figures from mega-caps Google owner Alphabet and Microsoft. In the meantime, the FTSE 100 is struggling for direction.

In the UK, public sector borrowing of £21.5 billion in the final month of the financial year represented the second-highest figure for March since records began in 1993.

Primark owner ABF eyes southern US for fashion chain expansion as inflation eats into sugar business

07:36 , Michael Hunter

Associated British Foods, the owner of Primark, said it was expanding the budget fashion chain into the southern states of the US today, as it reported a dip in half-year adjusted group operating profit.

The measure slipped 3% at constant exchange rates to £684 million, from group revenue of £9.6 billion, up 17%. The company, which is also a major sugar producer, said inflation was “intense and volatile” in the period and that it takes longer to recover the effects of higher input prices through its food business.

At Primark, a weaker pound in the period eroded margins in the UK and operating profit fell, but the impact was offset by the chain’s international earrings from US and Ireland, where revenue converted into sterling gets an uplift from such patterns in exchange rates. Sales at the chain rose almost a fifth to £4.2 billion, while operating profit fell to £351 million from £414 million in the same period a year ago.

George Weston, chiefexecutive, said: “Primark has been very successful in this period in attracting new customers with its proposition of good quality merchandise combined with price leadership and well invested stores. We have had a very strong contribution from new stores opened in the period, and today we are announcing plans for the development of our Primark business in southern states of the US.”

ABF It stood by ts guidance for the full-year.

Premier Inn owner profits grow as independent hotels decline

07:35 , Daniel O'Boyle

Premier Inn owner Whitbread’s profits increased above pre-pandemic levels, as it said “the structural decline in the independent hotel sector” helped its budget hotels gain market share.

Profit was £888 million on revenue of £2.6 billion, with £2.5 billion of that revenue coming from the Premier Inn UK division.

“These are a fantastic set of results,” CEO Dominic Paul said. “Whilst the recovery in market demand in conjunction with a structural decline in the independent sector has provided a helpful backdrop, it is the combination of our own initiatives and our clearly differentiated business model that has sustained our brand strength and delivered such an impressive operational and financial performance.”

FTSE 100 seen lower, focus on US earnings

07:27 , Graeme Evans

London shares continue to lack direction after Wall Street’s major indices finished broadly unchanged yesterday.

The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat, while the tech-focused Nasdaq lost 0.3% due to uncertainty ahead of tonight’s release of figures from mega-caps Google owner Alphabet and Microsoft.

Their shares have risen 20% and 17% respectively so far this year, with any earnings disappointment set to prompt investors to reassess expectations for the rest of the year.

Facebook owner Meta Platforms is due to report tomorrow evening and Amazon on Thursday.

The updates come against heightened worries over the economic impact of tighter monetary policy and whether the Federal Reserve will announce another interest rate hike at its May meeting.

In the UK, CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 22 points lower at 7890.

The top flight finished just two points lower yesterday after a late recovery in the Brent crude price benefited oil stocks BP and Shell.

Red signal for Hornby as train maker swings to loss

07:19 , Simon Hunt

Hornby’s hopes for profitability were derailed today when the model train maker said it expected to swing to a loss for the year. That compares to the £1.4 million profit after taxation the firm made last year.

Hornby said: “We expect to report a modest underlying loss before tax this year on account of increased overheads (in an inflationary environment) and as a result of lower than anticipated sales versus budgets.”

The company said it was encouraged by stronger trading in the first months of 2023, but that they did not go far enough to recover the shortfall in sales at the tail end of 2022.

(Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

Public sector borrowing second-highest for March in history

07:06 , Daniel O'Boyle

Net public sector borrowing last month was the second-highest for March since records began in 1993, at £21.5 billion.

The figure brings annual public sector borrowing to £139.2 billion, which is 5.5% of GDP. That figure was £13.2 billion below the Office of Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) forecasts for the year.

During the month, the Government received £81.0 billion in taxes and other income, up 2% year-on-year, while it spent £104.7 billion, up 16.8%. Much of the increase was due to energy bill support.

06:51 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday:

