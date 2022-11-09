FTSE 100 Live: Made.com enters administration, Meta fires 11,000 staff

City Staff
·11 min read
(Evening Standard)
(Evening Standard)

Marks & Spencer today revealed a 24% drop in half-year profits and said its Ocado Retail joint venture will be loss making this year.

Despite the decline in adjusted profits to £205.5 million, chief executive Stuart Machin said the high street chain approached the challenging trading conditions with an “increased resilience”.

Elsewhere in the retail sector, Made.com confirmed the appointment of administrators and handed its branding to Next.

FTSE 100 Live Wednesday

  • Made.com enters administration

  • M&S boss upbeat despite lower profits

  • Markets focused on US midterm election

Vodafone to raise up to £6 billion from sale of part of its Vantage Towers stake

13:07 , Michael Hunter

Vodafone is selling part of its stake in Vantage Towers in a deal worth up to €7 billion (£6 billion) to the FTSE 100 company, offering a rare bright spot for bankers in a lean year for mergers and acquisitions.

It will set up a joint venture with new private equity investors, KKR and GIP, to cover the the European mobile phone infrastructure company. Vodafone currently owns almost 82% of the firm, which runs over 80,000 masts in 10 countries connecting people across the continent, from Ireland to Greece.

Vodafone will also buy out minority shareholders in the Frankfurt-listed Vantage as part of the €32 per share deal, after which it says it will retain “co-control over a strategically important asset.”

The price represents a premium of around 20% to Vantage’s average share price over the last three months. The final amount raised by the sale will depend on the number of shares Vodafone’s new partners finally buy under its terms, but the Newbury-based company says minimum net proceeds will be just over €3 billion.

Read more here

Mark Zuckerberg fires over 11,000 Meta employees

11:19 , Simon Hunt

Mark Zuckerberg is to fire over 11,000 Meta employees as part of a widespread restructuring of the social media giant.

In a letter to Meta employees the billionaire said: “Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history. I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go.

“We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1.”

A gathering storm at M&S

10:37 , Simon English

MARKS & Spencer today warned of a “gathering storm” with the UK predicted to tip into a bleak recession early next year.

The bellwether retailer reported a 24% fall in profits for the half-year to £205 million, partly due to troubles at its online venture with Ocado and a hit from pulling out of Russia.

M&S is most concerned about what happens in 2024, with analysts predicting that consumers who decide to enjoy themselves now will inevitably have to cut back later.

Melissa Minkow at digital consultancy, CI&T said: “When it comes to Christmas spending, comfort buys of sentimental or traditional items, such as M&S’s Colin the Caterpillar cake with its Christmas makeover will likely be on shopping lists this year and the retailer may benefit from this type of behaviour. But a feel-good factor splurge here will mean economies will have to be made elsewhere, with cutbacks on the weekly food bill, a move to discount stores or a make do and mend mentality.”

M&S chairman Archie Norman made the same point, talking of a “consumer crunch period”. “We all of us have got to run faster up the down escalator”, he told investors.

M&S shares tumbled more than 6% to 110p, which leaves the once queen of the high street valued at £2.1 billion. In contrast, JD Sports is valued at £5.5 billion.

read more here

City Comment

10:36 , Simon English

THOSE of us who scour statements to the stock market for signs of gloom might wonder what the fuss is about.

Individual companies have individual problems, notably today made.com and Purplebricks, but these may not be indicative of wider malaise.

Wetherspoon, never knowingly over optimistic, reports today that sales are up smartly and that future prospects needn’t necessarily factor in Armageddon.

Collins Dictionary says “permacrisis” is the word of the year, but that’s for 2022, which at this point is backwards looking.

Elsewhere, well M&S is still smartly in profit. Its main concern is what happens in 2024, which is far enough in the future to be written off as a prediction. Anything could happen.

An FT column the other day was headlined: “Economists see recession coming, so maybe it’s not.”

The point made was that economists are really good at small details, but often find the wider picture elusive.

They have predicted all 27 of the last three recessions, so the City joke goes.

This isn’t to downplay the very real pain being felt felt by millions of people in the UK.

But as a concession to hope, how about this scenario: The World Cup is a huge success, like it nearly always is. Harry Kane does the business, dragging 10 less talented team mates with him. Pubs and other hospitality firms boom.

Christmas is enjoyed by everyone, even if they paid for it on credit.

We emerge blinking into the New Year to discover that most people remain in work and that mortgage costs are trending downwards as the City decides the new government are making a good fist of looking competent.

Everyone breathes a sigh of relief. This isn’t the way the experts are betting. That doesn’t make it impossible.

Esken weighs sale of Southend Airport as losses widen

10:26 , Simon Hunt

The scale of strife facing Britain’s regional airports was laid bare today after Southend Airport owner Esken said it was considering putting the site up for sale after losses widened.

The firm is seeking to extend its debt facilities and plans to conduct a strategic review which “may conclude that it is in the best interests of all stakeholders to progress a sale.”

It reported a loss of £8.6 million for the six months to August, up 34% on last year.

David Shearer, Executive Chairman of Esken, said: “Our Aviation business has continued its recovery but at a slower pace than we would have wished due to continuing disruption throughout the industry with many airlines focussing on short term performance ahead of strategic positioning.”

It comes just days after Doncaster Sheffield Airport shut permanently after owners Peel Group said it had no viable future.

FTSE 100 lower on election uncertainty, FirstGroup down 5%

10:24 , Graeme Evans

The US midterm elections kept markets on edge today as the red wave priced in by many on Wall Street failed to materialise.

The S&P 500 index has risen in the year after every postwar midterm election, but the prospect of political gridlock has divided opinion given the current economic backdrop.

The Republicans are poised to win the House of Representatives, but the battle for the Senate is on a knife-edge.

US markets closed higher last night, but today’s election state of play meant traders opted for the sidelines as the FTSE 100 index retreated 24.56 points to 7281.58.

Stuart Clark, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said: “The market is clinging to the view that the split power will be beneficial for markets as more extreme policies are gridlocked out and watered down.

“But ultimately what does gridlock in the current environment mean for the ability to deliver requisite policy and enable the US economy to emerge out of the current situation?”

The FTSE 250 index was 130.17 points lower at 18,567.72, with shares in FirstGroup down 5% or 5.9p to 101p after in-line interim results revealed lower operating profit in its bus division due to cost pressures and weaker government support.

M&S, Aviva and ITV shares fall, FTSE 100 lower

08:51 , Graeme Evans

Airport scanners business Smiths is the best performing stock in the FTSE 100, with shares up 5% after its first quarter trading update.

Smiths reported 13.2% organic revenues growth for the three months to the end of October, reinforcing confidence in its full year guidance as shares in the engineering conglomerate rose 76.5p to 1628p.

The FTSE 100 index slipped 25.54 points to 7280.60, with insurer Aviva among the fallers after its third quarter update. Dividend guidance was unchanged and boss Amanda Blanc described the insurer’s performance as “consistently strong” but shares fell 4.8p to 429.1p.

In the FTSE 250 index, ITV, JD Wetherspoon and FirstGroup dropped by 3% or more following their respective updates. Marks & Spencer also retreated 1.7p to 115.35p in a session when the FTSE 250 index dipped 0.4% or 78.40 points to 18,619.49.

Ithaca valued at £2.5bn in stock market listing

08:23 , Graeme Evans

North Sea oil producer Ithaca Energy has made its stock market debut after shares were priced at 250p for a valuation of £2.5 billion.

The Aberdeen-based company has stakes in six of the top ten largest fields in the UK continental shelf, including the two largest undeveloped discoveries.

Israeli energy firm Delek Group has raised £262.5 million after offering just over 10% of Ithaca’s total shares in the listing.

Ithaca’s executive chairman Gilad Myerson said a “high-quality selection” of institutional investors had backed the company.

He added: “Ithaca Energy has undergone a transformation over the past three years to become one of the UK's leading independent oil and gas companies and I am very excited for what lies ahead as we continue our journey in the public markets."

Shares later stood at 247.95p.

Made.com enters administration as Next takes on branding

07:50 , Simon Hunt

Made.com has appointed administrators and handed its branding to Next after the beleaguered furniture retailer failed to find a rescue buyer.

Nicola Thompson, CEO of MADE.COM said: “I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone - customers, employees, supplier partners, shareholders and all other stakeholders - impacted as a result of the business going into administration.

“Over the past months we have fought tooth and nail to rapidly re-size the cost base, re-engineer the sourcing and stock model, and try every possible avenue to raise fresh financing and avoid this outcome.”

FTSE 100 lower despite US rally, bitcoin at $18,200

07:49 , Graeme Evans

Jitters over the outcome of the US midterm elections mean the US dollar remains under pressure, with the pound at $1.153 this morning.

The nerves were also fuelled by the prospect of tomorrow’s US inflation figure, which will help to determine the pace of future Federal Reserve interest rates rises.

The FTSE 100 index closed flat yesterday but the FTSE 250 index added 0.8% thanks to the support of stronger sterling.

US markets were higher last night, with the S&P 500 up 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 1% stronger. Despite these gains, CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to drift 22 points lower at 7284.

On crypto markets, bitcoin stood at $18,246 after the sharp fall yesterday when it emerged that a liquidity crunch at FTX had prompted a rescue deal with rival exchange Binance.

M&S boosted by strong clothing sales

07:29 , Graeme Evans

M&S revenues were 8.8% higher at £5.5 billion in the six months to 1 October, leading to underlying profits 24% lower at £205.5 million.

Chief executive Stuart Machin said: "Trading in the first half has been robust with both businesses growing ahead of the market, reflecting the beginnings of a reshaped M&S.”

In M&S’s food halls, sales rose by 3% on a like-for-like basis but profits declined to £71.8 million as a result of higher costs and investment.

Machin said the clothing department delivered a “stand-out” performance, with sales from this division up 14% and operating profit significantly higher at £171.4 million. Trading in the first four weeks of the second half is in line with company forecasts, with clothing and home sales up 4.2% and food sales 3% stronger.

However, the Ocado Retail joint venture recorded a £700,000 half-year loss and is expected to be in the red for the financial year.

Machin said: Underpinning our business is an improved balance sheet with reduced debt and a strong cash position.

“This progress means we face into the current market headwinds with an increased resilience and level of confidence.

“Looking beyond the current stormy weather, much is in our control and our mandate is clear - to step up the pace, accelerate change, drive a simpler, leaner business and invest in growth opportunities to build a reshaped M&S."

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which