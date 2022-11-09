FTSE 100 Live: M&S profits down 24%, Made.com enters administration

(Evening Standard)

Marks & Spencer today revealed a 24% drop in half-year profits and said its Ocado Retail joint venture will be loss making this year.

Despite the decline in adjusted profits to £205.5 million, chief executive Stuart Machin said the high street chain approached the challenging trading conditions with an “increased resilience”.

Elsewhere in the retail sector, Made.com confirmed the appointment of administrators and handed its branding to Next.

Ithaca valued at £2.5bn in stock market listing

08:23 , Graeme Evans

North Sea oil producer Ithaca Energy has made its stock market debut after shares were priced at 250p for a valuation of £2.5 billion.

The Aberdeen-based company has stakes in six of the top ten largest fields in the UK continental shelf, including the two largest undeveloped discoveries.

Israeli energy firm Delek Group has raised £262.5 million after offering just over 10% of Ithaca’s total shares in the listing.

Ithaca’s executive chairman Gilad Myerson said a “high-quality selection” of institutional investors had backed the company.

He added: “Ithaca Energy has undergone a transformation over the past three years to become one of the UK's leading independent oil and gas companies and I am very excited for what lies ahead as we continue our journey in the public markets."

Shares later stood at 247.95p.

Made.com enters administration as Next takes on branding

07:50 , Simon Hunt

Made.com has appointed administrators and handed its branding to Next after the beleaguered furniture retailer failed to find a rescue buyer.

Nicola Thompson, CEO of MADE.COM said: “I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone - customers, employees, supplier partners, shareholders and all other stakeholders - impacted as a result of the business going into administration.

“Over the past months we have fought tooth and nail to rapidly re-size the cost base, re-engineer the sourcing and stock model, and try every possible avenue to raise fresh financing and avoid this outcome.”

Story continues

FTSE 100 lower despite US rally, bitcoin at $18,200

07:49 , Graeme Evans

Jitters over the outcome of the US midterm elections mean the US dollar remains under pressure, with the pound at $1.153 this morning.

The nerves were also fuelled by the prospect of tomorrow’s US inflation figure, which will help to determine the pace of future Federal Reserve interest rates rises.

The FTSE 100 index closed flat yesterday but the FTSE 250 index added 0.8% thanks to the support of stronger sterling.

US markets were higher last night, with the S&P 500 up 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 1% stronger. Despite these gains, CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to drift 22 points lower at 7284.

On crypto markets, bitcoin stood at $18,246 after the sharp fall yesterday when it emerged that a liquidity crunch at FTX had prompted a rescue deal with rival exchange Binance.

M&S boosted by strong clothing sales

07:29 , Graeme Evans

M&S revenues were 8.8% higher at £5.5 billion in the six months to 1 October, leading to underlying profits 24% lower at £205.5 million.

Chief executive Stuart Machin said: "Trading in the first half has been robust with both businesses growing ahead of the market, reflecting the beginnings of a reshaped M&S.”

In M&S’s food halls, sales rose by 3% on a like-for-like basis but profits declined to £71.8 million as a result of higher costs and investment.

Machin said the clothing department delivered a “stand-out” performance, with sales from this division up 14% and operating profit significantly higher at £171.4 million. Trading in the first four weeks of the second half is in line with company forecasts, with clothing and home sales up 4.2% and food sales 3% stronger.

However, the Ocado Retail joint venture recorded a £700,000 half-year loss and is expected to be in the red for the financial year.

Machin said: Underpinning our business is an improved balance sheet with reduced debt and a strong cash position.

“This progress means we face into the current market headwinds with an increased resilience and level of confidence.

“Looking beyond the current stormy weather, much is in our control and our mandate is clear - to step up the pace, accelerate change, drive a simpler, leaner business and invest in growth opportunities to build a reshaped M&S."