FTSE 100 Live: Jobs market holds firm, strike action toll revealed

(Evening Standard)

The UK’s jobs market continues to show resilience after a smaller-than-expected rise in the claimant count figure for October.

The 3,300 increase was accompanied by an unemployment rate of 3.6%, which compares with 3.5% the previous month.

The Office for National Statistics also revealed that August and September saw well over half a million working days lost to strikes, the highest two-month total in more than a decade.

More people quit workforce, days lost to strikes at decade high

07:40 , Graeme Evans

The proportion of people neither working nor looking for work has risen again to 21.6%, according to today’s jobs market report.

The Office for National Statistics said the biggest contributor for this trend in the most recent quarter came from younger age groups, having previously been driven by older people not returning to the workforce after the pandemic.

Job vacancies have continued to fall back from their recent peak, with increasing numbers of employers telling the ONS that economic pressures are a factor in their decision to hold back on recruitment.

On the wages front, average pay excluding bonuses fell by 2.7% in the year to July to September when factoring in inflation.

With earnings falling in real terms, August and September saw well over half a million working days lost to strikes. This is the highest two-month total in more than a decade, with the vast majority coming from the transport and communications sectors.