FTSE 100 Live: UK unemployment and wages both unexpectedly grow, pound at $1.29, shares seen flat

Unemployment and wage growth both unexpectedly rose today, data that is likely to stoke further fears of stagflation.

Restructuring experts Begbies Traynor sees order book boost as more companies go bust

07:44 , Daniel O'Boyle

Administration and liquidation specialists Begbies Traynor’s order book is up 19%, thanks to a “continued increase” in companies going bust.

Profit grew to £6 million last year at the restructuring business last year, as more large firms used its services.

But further profit growth could be on the way in the year ahead as the company looks like one of the most obvious beneficiaries of a possible downturn.

Ric Traynor, executive chairman of Begbies Traynor Group, said: “We have reported another successful year of continued growth, with reported results ahead of original market expectations and increased our dividend by 9%.

“We have a proven growth strategy which, over the five year period between 2019 and 2023, has doubled revenue and tripled adjusted profit before tax, from a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. This growth has been delivered across insolvency and our full range of advisory and transactional services.

“We have started our new financial year confident in our outlook. The increased scale of the group with complementary professional services and an enhanced client base provides a strong platform for us to continue delivering growth. With 80% of income generated from counter-cyclical and defensive activities, we are well-positioned in the current challenging economic environment.

“Our strong balance sheet and cash generation underpin our capacity to deliver organic growth initiatives and progress our pipeline of acquisitions, thereby continuing our track record of growth.”

Pound rallies after rise in UK wages points to more rate hikes

07:41 , Michael Hunter

The pound rallied on currency markets as wage inflation was stuck at levels the Bank of England’s governor has identified as one of the causes of inflation, in a sign that further rate rises may follow.

Sterling rose back over $1.29, up by 0.4% to $1.2901.

The rally came after the latest official numbers showed average earnings up by 7.3% in May, pointing to further rare rises from the Bank of England. It lifted rates for the 13th consecutive time in June, taking them to 5%, in a jumbo half-point hike.

Pawnbroker H&T says demand for lending at record high

07:23 , Simon Hunt

H&T has said demand for lending is at a record high as customers flock to the pawnbroker amid continued cost-of-living pressures.

The Sutton-based business said gross lending grew 22% to £128 million in the first half of 2023, while demand for high quality new and pre-owned jewellery and watches continues to rise, with sales by value up c.10% year on year.

CEO Chris Gillespie said: “I am very pleased with the progress we have made in the first half of 2023 in an environment of rising interest rates and persistent inflation. I am particularly encouraged by the growing momentum with which we enter the busy second half of the year.”

Wall Street ends losing run, Hang Seng index rallies 1%

07:16 , Graeme Evans

A three-day losing streak for Wall Street markets ended last night as the S&P 500 index closed 0.2% higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average improved 0.6%.

The modest rally came as investors positioned for Wednesday’s US inflation reading, which is expected to show a drop in the headline rate from 4% to 3.2% but with core prices proving to be more stubborn at 5%.

A further interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve is still expected later this month, although optimism is building that rates may be cut in the first half of 2024.

Comments from various Fed policymakers fuelled the debate yesterday, with San Francisco’s Mary Daly warning that the risks of doing too little to curb inflation outweighed the risks of doing too much.

Asian markets followed Wall Street’s lead this morning, with the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong up by 1% as sentiment was further helped by China’s central bank signalling more support for the country’s property sector.

The FTSE 100 index finished 0.2% higher yesterday and is forecast by CMC Markets to open unchanged at 7274 this morning.

UK jobless rate hits 4% as unemployment claimant count surges and wage rises stay over 7%

07:09 , Michael Hunter

The UK’s rate of jobless rate rose faster than expected in June, when the Bank of England made its 13th consecutive rate hike.

The jobless rate hit 4%, higher than the 3.8% expected. The number of people out of work and claiming benefits surged by 25,700, significantly more than the drop of 8,600 expected by economists.

While experts usually warn against reading too much into one set of data, the numbers may stoke concern about the impact of the BOE’s fight against inflation on the UK’s underlying economy.

Meanwhile, data on wages show the extent to which inflation remains a problem. Average earnings excluding bonuses rose by 7.3% in May, more than the 7.1% forecast and in line with the previous reading.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “Total employment grew in the latest three months while the number of people actively looking for work also increased, both driven by men rejoining the labour market.

“While the total number of vacancies remain high, it has now been falling for a year and the pace of decline has accelerated recently. Pay excluding bonuses has again risen at record levels in cash terms. Due to high inflation, however, the real value of weekly earnings are still falling, although now at its slowest rate since the end of 2021.

“The number of working days lost to strikes fell back to their lowest level in nearly a year, with a notable drop in public sector disruption.”

Morning refresh: What you need to know to start the day

06:24 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard’s City desk.

All eyes were on Jeremy Hunt last night as the Chancellor delivered his annual Mansion House speech. Hunt laid out a fresh vision to unlock tens of billions of pounds from pension funds by urging them to up investments into early-stage businesses and private equity. But he looks set to stop short of formal mandates over investment allocations.

London has faced growing competition from New York as a home for the listing of shares, because the US financial centre features a deeper pool of capital and so potentially higher company valuations. There has also been criticism of the regulatory burden firms face in coming to market in the UK. The Treasury estimates that reforming retirement plans could increase average pots by as much as 12%.

In a blow to Tory MPs hoping for pre-election giveaways, Hunt also signalled that he wanted to prioritise bringing inflation down over cutting taxes, because bringing down price rises ”puts more money into people’s pockets than any tax cut.”

Here’s a recap of our top stories from yesterday:

Overnight, shares rallied in Asia as investors bet US inflation data would signal an end to further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

This morning we’re expecting annual results from corporate restructuring business Begbies Traynor and a trading update from house builder Vistry. UK unemployment data will also be released.