FTSE 100 Live: ITV, Taylor Wimpey and Flutter post results, CRH plans US listing

(Evening Standard)

ITV, housebuilder Taylor Wimpey and gambling group Flutter Entertainment are among the leading companies reporting today.

Taylor WImpey reported a 22% rise in annual profits to £827.9 million and said current trading showed some signs of improvement from the fourth quarter.

At ITV, chief executive Carolyn McCall said the business had started the year with strong momentum and is on track to meet long-term targets.

LSE hails strong year, plans £750m buyback

07:51 , Graeme Evans

London Stock Exchange today revealed a 38.8% rise in annual profits to £1.24 billion and issued new guidance for income growth on a constant currency basis of 6-8% in 2023.

Adjusting for the negative impact of the Russia/Ukraine war, growth was 6.6% in the previous financial year.

Chief executive David Schwimmer said: “LSEG has had a strong year, successfully integrating Refinitiv and significantly improving its performance, while also delivering strong results in our capital markets and post trade businesses.”

He added that the resilience of the business model and quality of earnings was “becoming increasingly clear”.

LSE also announced plans for a £750 million shares buyback targeted at the holdings of the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium.

Capita mulls first dividend since 2017 as it hails success of years-long turnaround

07:45 , Simon Hunt

Outsourcing giant Capita hailed the success of its turnaround plans as the company mulled issuing its first dividend in six years.

The firm posted adjusted pre-tax profit of £74 million -- ahead of analyst expectations and turning around losses in the previous year. Capita said its new hybrid work patterns had helped slash staff absences -- but warned staff attrition was still as high as 30% in some parts of the business.

Speaking to the Standard, boss Jon Lewis said: “This is pivotal point for us as a company; it’s the first time we’ve generated cashflow in many years [and] we’ve taken our debt down by over £1 billion.

“Bar the potential introduction of a dividend in the future -- which is something we are thinking about in 2023 -- we’ve broken the back on this turnaround.”

Lloyds of London insurer Beazley’s profit falls by almost half

07:43 , Michael Hunter

Net profit at Beazley, the insurance company, fell by almost 50% for 2022 to $191 million, after losses from investments and “a challenging geopolitical environment”.

But ts Cyber Risks business, which offers insurance against online attacks, has become a market leader, it said, as demand for protection grows “exponentially”

The Lloyds of London insurer said a key industry profitability measure, its combined ratio, was at 89%, in line with guidance but down from 93% in 2021.

It filed a net investment loss of $179.1 million, down from income of $116.4 million in 2021.

Adrian Cox, chief executive officer, said: “After raising equity in November, along with a solid January renewal season, we continue to lean into the opportunity we are seeing in the Property market whilst executing on our Cyber growth plans.”

CRH plans switch to New York listing

07:33 , Graeme Evans

FTSE 100 building supplies firm CRH today revealed it is planning to switch its primary stock market listing to New York.

The company generates about 75% of its earnings from the United States and believes the move will bring increased commercial, operational and acquisition opportunities.

It intends to pursue US equity index inclusion as soon as possible, but will remain headquartered, incorporated and tax-resident in Ireland.

The move is another potential blow to the London market after fellow FTSE 100 companies Pershing Square and Flutter Entertainment announced they are considering New York listings.

CRH today announced a 13% rise in underlying earnings to $5.6 billion (£4.7 billion) and said it expected resilient demand and increased pricing in 2023.

Taylor Wimpey profits rise over a fifth in ‘year of two halves’ split by mini-Budget

07:25 , Michael Hunter

Taylor Wimpey, the FTSE 100 housebuilder, has reported profit before tax for 2022 of almost £828 million, up by over a fifth, in what it called “a year of two halves”.

That came from revenue of £4.4 billion, up over 3%, with the group’s overall average selling price up 4% to £313,000. Year-on-year house price inflation of 8% offset build cost inflation, also of 8%.

Taylor said that following the mini budget of September 23, “there was a sharp and significant increase in mortgage rates and this, materially reduced customer confidence and affordability, which inevitably impacted new home sales across the sector.”

With the spring selling season in its early stages, Taylor also said signs of an improvement in the house market were evident from the fourth quarter of last year.

“This improved sales rate follows recent reductions in mortgage rates, early signs of stabilised customer confidence, usual seasonal trading patterns and the benefit of our focused promotional activity,” Taylor added.

