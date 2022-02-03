FTSE 100 Live: Interest rates and Ofgem price cap to rise, Meta shares slump

The Bank of England is today expected to hike interest rates to 0.5% and make another upward revision to its inflation forecasts.

The rates increase from 0.25% is due to be announced at noon and will be the first back-to-back move by the Bank's monetary policy committee since 2004. An hour earlier, Ofgem will raise its energy price cap in another cost of living blow for UK households.

On the corporate front, BT and Shell have posted results this morning.

Thumbs down for Facebook owner

08:03 , Graeme Evans

Results from Meta Platforms failed to impress investors last night after the Facebook owner produced weaker-than-expected profits in the fourth quarter.

Shares were 23% lower in after-hours trading as the company behind Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp reported an 8% drop in net income to $10.3 billion (£7.6 billion).

The decline followed a 38% jump in costs, partly due to a rise in R&D spending as Meta develops augmented and virtual reality products under its new Reality Labs division.

Facebook's number of daily active users was 1.93 billion on average in December, an increase of 5% year-over-year. Ad impressions increased by 13% in the quarter and the average price per ad lifted by 6%.

Meta founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg called it a “solid quarter” but investors were troubled by the results, made worse by headwinds such as uncertainty about advertising budgets.

Laura Hoy, Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst, said: “Ultimately investors gave the social media stalwart a thumbs down and that negative sentiment was only amplified by existing tech-sector jitters.

“Facebook’s massive size and impressive reach coupled with a rock-solid balance sheet means there’s potential in the longer term, but the next year looks like it will be a bumpy, and expensive, ride.”

Meta results hit tech sentiment

07:35 , Graeme Evans

Disappointing results from Facebook owner Meta Platforms are set to trigger a downbeat session for US and European markets, reversing strong gains earlier in the week.

Meta's shares dropped 22% in after-hours trading on Wall Street, with US futures pointing to a 2% decline for the tech-laden Nasdaq at this afternoon's opening bell. Rival social media platforms Snap and Twitter were also sharply lower last night.

After an improved performance this week, the update from Meta will reignite fears over the outlook for tech and other high growth stocks at a time of rising interest rates.

The FTSE 100 index rose 47 points to near a two-year high yesterday but is forecast to be flat when trading resumes today.

The main focus will be on the outcome of the Bank of England's latest two-day meeting. With a rise in interest rates to 0.5% looking certain, traders will be interested to see by how far the bank lifts its projections for inflation in this year and next.

Inflation stood at 5.4% in December and is forecast by City experts to reach 7% once the increase to Ofgem's energy price cap takes effect in April. Markets are pricing in five rate hikes for this year.

Today's meeting could also see the Bank stop reinvestment of bond purchases, which according to Deutsche Bank would mean £38 billion falling out of the Bank's balance sheet this year.