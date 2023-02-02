FTSE 100 Live: Interest rates set for 4%, Shell posts huge profit

(Evening Standard)

Interest rates are today expected to rise another 0.5% to 4% as the Bank of England continues the fight against inflation with its 10th increase in a row.

As well as the rates decision, Governor Andrew Bailey is expected to say the UK’s expected recession will be shallower than forecast in November.

Meanwhile, Shell today reported bigger-than-expected annual profits of $39.9 billion (£32.1 billion) after soaring oil prices boosted its performance in 2022.

Rates set to rise, FTSE 100 higher after US rally

07:50 , Graeme Evans

Updated economic forecasts by the Bank of England will today help the City understand if interest rates are near their peak.

Today’s expected 0.5% increase by the Bank will take the base rate to a fresh 14-year high of 4%, but with economists looking for the Bank to pause monetary tightening at 4.25% or 4.5%.

Last night’s 0.25% hike in the Federal Reserve was the smallest in almost a year and took US interest rates to a range of 4.5% and 4.75%.

Policymakers said further increases would be necessary to ensure monetary policy is “sufficiently restrictive” to return inflation to 2%.

Despite this message, the S&P 500 closed 1% higher and the Nasdaq surged 2% after sentiment towards the tech sector was also boosted by a better-than-expected earnings report from Facebook owner Meta Platforms.

The pound has strengthened to near $1.24 following the US rates meeting, while CMC Markets expects the the FTSE 100 to open 30 points higher at 7791.

Shell reports record-breaking annual profits fuelled by high gas prices

07:41 , Michael Hunter

UK energy giant Shell has posted annual profit of almost $40 billion (£32 billion) for 2022, its biggest ever and one of the highest figures ever made by a UK company.

It is double what the company made last year, sent higher by soaring gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Earnings in the fourth quarter alone came in at almost $10 billion, with the biggest contribution coming from its gas business.

The scale of the earnings will energise calls for windfall taxes on resource companies at a time when the government is subsidising bills for hard-pressed households during the cost-of-living crisis.

Sales slump at ScS

07:35 , Simon Hunt

Sofa business ScS has become the latest company to feel the effects of a downturn in the furniture market, which has already claimed a string of bankruptcies in the past few months, including Made, Eve Sleep and Snug, the latter of which the company recently acquired.

ScS reported like-for-like order intake down 9.2% in the 16 weeks to 19 November.

But recent trade has been more rosy, with orders up 2.6% in the 10 weeks to the end of January, with the firm vowing to continue with expansion plans following the opening of two now sites in Swindon and York.