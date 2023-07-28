FTSE 100 Live: Intel shares rise on return to profit, NatWest, AstraZeneca results

(Evening Standard)

Wall Street shares struggle, Bank of Japan tweaks policy

07:23 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street shares came under pressure yesterday after a robust GDP reading fuelled speculation that the run of US interest rate rises may not be over.

The US economy accelerated in the second quarter to an annualised rate of 2.4%, which was much better than the 1.8% forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial ended a 13-day winning streak by closing 0.7% lower and the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite both finished down 0.6%. The FANG+ index of mega cap stocks also lost ground after surrendering an initial rise of more than 2%.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to follow Wall Street’s lead by opening 24 points lower at 7668.

Stock markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai bucked the trend by rising by more than 1% this morning, but Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was in negative territory after the Bank of Japan left its short-term interest rate unchanged at -0.1%.

The main surprise concerned the announcement that the Bank will allow the upper limit on the 10-year yield to move from 0.5% to 1%.

Morning refresh: What you need to know to start the day

06:54 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

The Farage banking furore took another turn yesterday after the boss of Coutts resigned. Peter Flavel said he had “fallen below the bank’s high standards of personal service.” Farage is still demanding that the entire board of NatWest quit, a move that most in the City do not consider a serious prospect.

This morning we’re expecting interim results from NatWest -- a final look at how the bank has been performing under its former CEO, Dame Alison Rose.

Overnight, shares in chipmaker Intel rose by around 7% in after-market trading as it unexpectedly returned to profit after two quarters of consecutive losses.

Here’s a look at our other headlines from yesterday: