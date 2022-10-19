FTSE 100 Live: Inflation at 10.1% as food prices surge, fuels rates rise pressure

(Evening Standard)

UK inflation is back in double digits after soaring food and drink prices sent September’s annual rate to 10.1%.

Today’s reading from the Office for National Statistics is higher than City expectations of 10% and compares with 9.9% last month.

It adds to pressure on the Bank of England to announce another big hike in interest rates when policymakers meet early next month.

Asos chases former glories

Asos plunged to a loss of nearly £10 million for the year as the online fashion retailer struggled with a tough consumer climate and troubles with its own finances.

The fast fashion firm has been in talks with lenders over a £350 million loan deal as it strives for more flexibility in uncertain financial times.

Today it said sales for the year to August had held up well, up slightly at £3.93 billion,, suggesting the business retains its core popularity among young internet shoppers.

It made profit before tax of £22 million, about what the City was expecting. But an overall operating loss.

CEO Jos é Antonio Ramos Calamonte said: "ASOS is a strong business with a compelling brand, customer offer and fashion credibility, with dedicated and passionate employees. Against the backdrop of an incredibly challenging economic environment, this unique combination has enabled our business to deliver a resilient performance this financial year in the UK - but I know we as a Company can achieve far more.”

Asos was once a darling of the stock market. It shares are down 90% this year and will open today at 511p. That leaves the business valued at £510 million, a far cry from former glories.

Netflix boost for Wall Street, FTSE 100 seen higher

Streaming giant Netflix’s better-than-expected quarterly results have given a further boost to Wall Street confidence as the decent week for US shares looks set to continue.

Netflix recorded the third quarter addition of 2.4 million paying subscribers, which was much higher than the one million forecast by analysts beforehand and comes after two successive quarters of declines.

Shares jumped 14% in trading after Wall Street’s closing bell, leading to expectations for further gains for leading US benchmarks when dealings resume later.

Encouragement from many of the other companies to have reported so far helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 to lift 1% last night, adding to big gains seen on Monday.

The FTSE 100 improved 1.2% and the FTSE 250 index gained 0.2% yesterday, with CMC Markets looking for London’s top flight to open 42 points higher at 6978 this morning.

Orders down 15% at Just Eat Takeaway

Orders fell 15% at Just Eat Takeaway in the UK and Ireland over the past quarter, as cash-strapped Brits cut back on takeaway orders in a bid to reduce spending. Total Southern Europe orders fell 17% while orders fell 11% overall.

Gross transaction value, a measure of the size of each order, fell 5% in the UK and Ireland, suggesting that the value of each order with the firm had increased.

Just Eat CEO Jitse Groen said: “Although the consumer backdrop will likely be challenging due to the macro-economic environment, Just Eat Takeaway.com owns many leadership positions of significant scale, is well-capitalised through the sale of the iFood stake and is therefore well-positioned to capture profitable future growth.”

Jeremy Hunt reacts to sky-high inflation

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has reacted to the news of inflation has topped 10% in September.

In a statement Hunt said: “I understand that families across the country are struggling with rising prices and higher energy bills.

“This government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable while delivering wider economic stability and driving long-term growth that will help everyone

“We have acted decisively to protect households and businesses from significant rises in their energy bills this winter, with the government’s energy price guarantee holding down peak inflation.”

Soaring food prices help inflation top 10%

07:13 , Simon Hunt

The rate of inflation hit an equal 40 year high of 10.1 per cent last month as soaring food prices forced up the cost of living.

The Consumer Prices Index - the headline measure of inflation - rose from 9.9 per cent to 10.1 per cent, the same level it reached in July and the joint highest level since 1982. Prices rose by 0.5 per cent during September, according to the office for National Statistics (ONS).

Food prices soared by 14.6 per cent, the fastest rate of increase in 40 years, while the cost of eating out and staying in hotels went up by 9.7 per cent.

ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said: “After last month’s small fall, headline inflation returned to its high seen earlier in the summer. The rise was driven by further increases across food, which saw its largest annual rise in over 40 years, while hotel prices also increased after falling this time last year.

“These rises were partially offset by continuing falls in the costs of petrol, with airline prices falling by more than usual for this time of year, and second-hand car prices also rising less steeply than the large increases seen last year.

“While still at a historically high rate, the costs facing businesses are beginning to rise more slowly, with crude oil prices actually falling in September.”

The latest rise in inflation puts even more pressure on the Bank of England to order a huge hike in interest rates next month to rein it back on. City traders expect the Ban’s rate to go up by as much as a full percentage point. Fixed mortgage rates have already risen sharply in anticipation of the Bank’s more with two year fixes passing 6.5 per cent yesterday.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Inflation figures this morning will bring more anxiety to families worried about the Tories lack of grip on an economic crisis of their own making.

“It’s clear that the damage has been done. This is a Tory crisis, made in Downing Street and paid for by working people.

“The facts speak for themselves. Mortgage costs are soaring. Borrowing costs are up. Living standards down. And we are forecast to have the lowest growth in the G7 over the next two years.

“What we need now is to restore financial credibility, and a serious plan for growth that puts working people first. That is what Labour will bring.”