FTSE 100 Live: Inflation rate up to 6.2% ahead of Chancellor’s spring statement

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will today deliver his spring statement against the backdrop of the highest annual rate of inflation in three decades.

Today’s consumer prices index (CPI) figure jumped to 6.2%, up from 5.5% the previous month and more than the 6.1% forecast in the City. The retail prices index, which is still used in setting some bills, hit 8.2%.

The Bank of England warned last week that CPI inflation could top 8% once April’s 54% increase in Ofgem’s energy price cap is included in calculations. Today’s figures were compiled before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent commodity prices surging.

FTSE 100 Live Wednesday

Inflation rate up to 6.2%

Bank of England under rates pressure

Oil giants lift FTSE 100

Ultra takeover still held up by government

14:26 , Oscar Williams-Grut

Defence company Ultra Electronics admitted today that its takeover by rival Cobham is unlikely to complete by the end of this month as hoped.

Ultra, which makes high-precision technology for UK nuclear submarines, said it “no longer expects completion of the transaction in Q1 2022.”

Cobham, owned by private equity group Advent, announced a £2.6 billion deal to buy Ultra last August. It was immediately called in by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on national security grounds.

An initial investigation finished in January but it is understood that Kwarteng has yet to receive advice from officials. When he does, he will decide whether to approve the deal or refer it to a full scale investigation by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.

Ultra CEO Simon Pryce said: “The Board remains committed to working with Advent/Cobham and HM Government to deliver a successful closing of the acquisition.”

Ultra reported a 22% jump in orders to reach £1.3 billion in 2021. Profits for the year were flat at £105.9 million.

The company said it was “very well placed to take advantage of the opportunities from the increased threat environment”.

Rishi Sunak to deliver Spring Statement

12:25 , Oscar Williams-Grut

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is about to deliver his Spring Statement in the House of Commons amid pressure for him to do more to help struggling families as the cost of living crisis bites.

Follow all the action on our dedicated Spring Statement live blog.

Pendragon warns of impact of Ukraine war on car supplu

12:17 , Oscar Williams-Grut

Luxury car dealer Pendragon has reported record full-year annual earnings and profits driven by a resurgence in the used car market, but pointed to potential bumps in the road due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company recorded record profits last year of £83 million, up 912% from £8.2 million a year earlier.

The increase was attributed to a new strategic direction for the company that included cost-cutting measures.

Revenues also climbed 18.0% to £3.44 billion from £2.92 billion the previous year.

Read the full story.

Dignity cautions on end of Covid-19

12:01 , Staff

Funeral business Dignity has swung back to a profit after Covid lockdown restrictions meant more attended funerals could take place.

A new pricing strategy meant revenues fell from £314.1 million to £312 million in 2021, but pre-tax profits hit £32 million, compared with a loss of £19.6 million in 2020.

Restrictions at the start of 2021 damaged the business. There has been improvement since then, but Dignity warned the end of Covid could hit the business as death rates fall once the pandemic subsides.

The company said: “The biggest factor affecting us is likely to be the death rate and there is a real risk that after Covid-19 passes, the excess death effect of the past two years starts to reverse itself.”

Saga sunk by struggling cruise business

11:30 , Oscar Williams-Grut

Over-50s specialist Saga continues to struggle as customers shun cruise holidays. The company said today that it lost £24 million in the year to January 31, 2022.

Saga’s cruise division was its biggest loser, making a £48 million loss before tax.

However, the company is gearing up for a bounce-back in 2022, with strong bookings and four new ships added to its fleet.

Saga reported revenues of £377 million last year, a slight increase on the prior year but still well down on the roughly £800 million it made in its last full year of trading before the pandemic.

Shares sunk 7% in early trading.

FTSE 100 higher as robust trading continues

10:30 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street’s tech giants set the tone for another robust session today as investors showed no sign of losing their nerve in the face of further interest rate rises.

Apple, Amazon and Netflix were among stocks 2% higher last night, even though Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell this week signalled that half percentage point rate rises might be needed to bring inflation back under control.

Investors have welcomed the central bank’s determination to tackle inflation, even though rate hikes will depress the value of future cash flows.

The rebound for New York’s high growth stocks filtered through to London as tech investor Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust rallied 1% and grocery warehouse technology business Ocado improved 2%.

Their performances were outdone by further big gains in the energy sector as the Brent crude price moved up to $118 a barrel. BP led the FTSE 100 risers board with a jump of 3% or 11.95p to 383.25p while Shell was close behind after a surge of 60.5p to 2068p.

The heavyweight stocks ensured the FTSE 100 index traded above 7500 for the first time in a month before settling 19.68 points higher at 7496.40. West Africa-focused Endeavour Mining, which joined the top flight in this week’s reshuffle, also lifted 2% or 40p to 1905p.

Reckitt Benckiser was the biggest faller, down 3% after analysts at Jefferies downgraded the household products giant to an “underperform” rating.

Shares are down by about 10% this year, even though the Dettol and Air Wick maker has reassured that its profit margin should grow despite commodity price pressures. The stock today fell 201p to 5680p after Jefferies cut its price target to 5000p from 6150p.

The FTSE 250 index retreated 67.59 points to 21,045.04, despite a rebound of 3% for consumer review business Trustpilot following yesterday’s 15% results-day slide.

Rolex dealer Watches of Switzerland was one of the better performers in the second tier, lifting 2% or 22p to 1170p after Societe Generale unveiled a 'buy' recommendation.

BP leads FTSE 100 higher

09:08 , Graeme Evans

European markets are trading higher despite the latest inflationary pressures, with the FTSE 100 index through the 7500 threshold following a gain of 29 points.

London’s rise was driven by the oil sector as shares in BP rose 3% and Shell lifted 2%. Last night’s strong session for Wall Street-listed tech stocks also filtered through to Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, which added more than 1%.

Reckitt Benckiser was the biggest faller, down 3% after analysts at Jefferies downgraded the household products giant to an “underperform” rating.

The FTSE 250 index edged up 21.13 points to 21,133.73, aided by a 6% recovery for Trustpilot shares after yesterday’s results-day slide.

Inflation spike adds to rate rise pressure

08:23 , Graeme Evans

On a monthly basis, the 0.8% jump in consumer prices in February was the biggest increase since 2011.

Transport was the biggest factor in today’s surge in the annual rate, with an increase of 11.5%. There were big gains across the board, however, with furniture and household equipment and the clothing and footwear sector both about 9% higher.

The figures add to pressure on the Bank of England to step up the pace of interest rate rises, having last week forecast “further modest tightening” in the months ahead.

Its approach is in contrast to comments this week from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, which fuelled Wall Street expectations for a half point increases in US rates in order to get inflation back under control.

Debapratim De, senior economist at Deloitte, said: “With commodity markets still reeling from the war in Ukraine, the likelihood of inflation surpassing the Bank of England's projected peak has risen, pointing to further, and potentially quicker, interest rate rises.”

He added: “Despite growing at a faster pace than before the pandemic, wages are forecast to lag well behind surging prices. Consumer confidence is likely to weaken further, alongside a continued squeeze on household spending power.”

Apple shares up 2%, FTSE 100 to open higher

07:36 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set to post further gains today, buoyed by Wall Street’s relaxed response to the possibility of bigger-than-usual interest rate rises.

Apple, Amazon and Netflix shares all finished 2% higher as the tech-laden Nasdaq rallied 2% and the S&P 500 lifted 1%.

The rebound came despite Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell signalling that half point interest rate rises might be needed to bring inflation back under control.

Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said: “Given the high macro uncertainty, investors are likely shifting their investments into stocks providing a higher level of predictability.

“High quality, growth, and momentum tend to outperform periods of unexpectedly high inflation.”

The expectations for aggressive interest rate hikes boosted fInancial stocks in London yesterday as the FTSE 100 index added another 34 points, leaving the top flight close to where it was prior to the Ukraine invasion.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 to open 30 points higher at 7506. Oil prices, meanwhile, are little changed this morning with Brent crude trading at $116 a barrel.