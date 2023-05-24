FTSE 100 Live: Inflation higher than expected once again at 8.7%; Marks & Spencer results, Aviva update

The ONS’s inflation figures shocked the City again this morning, coming in much higher than expected for the third month in a row, at 8.7%.

Economists had expected inflation to decline to 8.2%.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 is trading lower as global markets worry about progress on US debt ceiling negotiations.

Openreach pricing plan cleared by Ofcom

08:09 , Graeme Evans

New pricing arrangements proposed by BT’s regulated Openreach arm for its full-fibre services have been given the all-clear by Ofcom.

The Equinox 2 offer involved giving lower prices to retail providers - such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone - if they agree to use mainly Openreach's full-fibre products for new orders instead of its legacy copper products.

The proposals mean alternative network operators are now likely to face stronger competition from Openreach. However, the regulator concluded that the conditional terms of the offer did not create a barrier to the use of altnets.

Ofcom said: "Our overriding objective is to bring better broadband to people across the UK, by promoting competitive investment in high-speed networks and making sure there's a level playing field for all companies.

"With this in mind, and based on the evidence available to us, we don't consider Openreach's new pricing discounts to be anti-competitive."

Severn Trent ups dividend and pledges to invest up to £1 billion in current financial year

08:06 , Michael Hunter

Severn Trent, the water utility, has pledged to increase its capital investment in the current financial year to as much as £1 billion as it sticks with plans to increase its payout to shareholders.

It said its final dividend for last year would go up by 9.4% to 116.84p, meaning investors will get around £293 million in total.

With water companies at the centre of a public outcry over the amount of sewage being discharged into rivers and the amount of leakage from the system, Severn Trent said it invested £737 million last year, up by “over £100 million”. It increased its guidance on next year’s spending to a range between £850 million and £1 billion.

Profit before tax for the financial year to the end of March reached £508.8 million, up from £506.2 million.

Bad weather means like-for-like sales dip at B&Q owner Kingfisher

08:00 , Daniel O'Boyle

“Unusually poor spring weather” hit sales at B&Q owner Kingfisher, as like-for-like sales fell by 3.3%.

The group, which also owns Screwfix, made sales of £3.27 billion in the three months to the end of March, including £1.59 billion from the UK and Ireland.

But both those figures were down on a like-for-like basis, which Kingfisher CEO Thierry Garnier blamed on the weather.

“The unusually poor spring weather in the UK and France affected our seasonal sales in the quarter, impacting demand for items such as garden and outdoor products,” he said.

Garnier expects to see better sales as weather improves, which allowed Kingfisher - among London’s most shorted stocks - to maintain its guidance of £634 million in profit for the year.

SSE lifts net zero spending target

07:53 , Graeme Evans

SSE’s plan for spending on net zero projects is to increase by over 40% after the renewable energy giant today revealed annual results showing “profits with a purpose”.

It now intends to set aside £18 billion for its five-year investment strategy up to 2027, with spending across regulated electricity networks, renewable electricity generation and low-carbon thermal generation.

Higher energy prices helped annual profits to rise 89% to £2.18 billion in the year to 31 March, but chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said this was below the record £2.8 billion of capital expenditure and investment.

He added: “The results that we have reported today are profits with a purpose. We are creating value for all of our stakeholders and our investments exceed our earnings.”

Could rates hit 5.5%?

07:47 , Daniel O'Boyle

George Lagarias, chief economist at Mazars, warns that there could be more than two more rate rises on the cards. Three hikes would take interest rates to 5.5%.

“Overall, headline inflation remains uncomfortably high and, what’s worse, increasingly dynamic,” he said. “This could lead to more than the two rate hikes the market, perhaps optimistically, expects.

“Until the Bank of England sees evidence of the vicious price-wage cycle breaking and demand conditions sufficiently tame, we should expect increasingly tighter credit conditions and pressures on consumers and businesses.”

Watchdog finds 5 major banks colluded in Bloomberg chatrooms over government bonds

07:34 , Michael Hunter

The Competition and Markets Authority has found that five major banks in London “unlawfully” exchanged information over UK government debt sales in Bloomberg chatrooms.

The banks –Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Canada – shared “competitively sensitive information” according to the watchdog.

It said this morning:

“The information exchanges took place in one-to-one Bloomberg chatrooms between a small number of traders who worked at the banks and related to the buying and selling of UK government bonds - specifically, gilts and gilt asset swaps. This included details on pricing and other aspects of their trading strategies.”

The CMA’s said its findings are “provisional”, adding: “Deutsche Bank and Citi have admitted to participating in the alleged one-to-one conversations that apply to them. HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Canada have not admitted any wrongdoing. At this stage, no assumption should be made that any of the banks have broken the law.”

Marks & Spencer to resume dividend as sales beat expectations

07:27 , Joanna Hodgson

Marks & Spencer has revealed bumper consumer demand even as customer finances are squeezed and outlined plans to resume dividend payments, in the first set of annual results delivered by new chief executive Stuart Machin.

For the 12 months to April 1 sales were ahead of the 7.7% and 10.5% growth analysts had pencilled in for food and clothing and home respectively. They came in at £3.7 billion, 11.5% higher, and £7.2 billion, up 8.7%.

FTSE 100 seen lower on US weakness, oil prices rise

07:21 , Graeme Evans

London’s FTSE 100 index is facing a downbeat session after Wall Street closed last night with the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite off by more than 1%.

The Wall Street selling came amid few signs of progress on debt ceiling talks involving Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said: “It’s true that both sides are still talking and the mood music sounds (mostly) positive, but we might only be days away from the deadline in early June, and any deal that’s reached is still going to need to be passed through both houses of Congress.

“So there are real concerns that this could go right down to the wire, and investors are slowly gearing up accordingly.”

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to fall 35 points to 7728 at the opening bell, having been one of Europe’s more resilient benchmarks during yesterday’s trading.

Oil prices, meanwhile, have risen after comments from a minister in Saudi Arabia fuelled speculation about further OPEC+ production cuts. Brent crude stood at $77.51 a barrel, up from $74.27 at the start of the week.

Highest core inflation in 30 years makes rate rise more likely

07:19 , Daniel O'Boyle

Paul Dales, Chief UK Economist at Capital Economics, said the latest inflation shock makes another rate rise almost certain.

“The smaller-than-expected fall in CPI inflation from 10.1% in March to 8.7% in April (BoE 8.4%, consensus 8.2%, CE 8.0%) means it is now very hard to imagine the Bank of England not raising interest rates from 4.50% to 4.75% in June,” Dales said.

“But much more important was the worrying large rebound in core inflation from 6.2% in March to 6.8% in April (consensus 6.2%, CE 6.1%). That took it above what we all thought was the peak of 6.5% in September of last year and to the highest rate since 1992. Core goods inflation rebounded from 5.7% to 6.6%. And the rise in services inflation from 6.6% to 6.9% left it above the Bank’s forecast of 6.7%. In other words, the recent resilience of economic activity appears to be stoking domestic inflationary pressure.

“With inflation proving stickier than the Bank expected, it now seems all-but certain that the Bank will raise interest rates from 4.50% to 4.75% in June and perhaps a bit further in the months after.”

Inflation still much higher than expected

07:09 , Daniel O'Boyle

Inflation declined in April, but still came in much higher than economists expected, at 8.7%.

The Consumer Price Index, which measures year-on-year price rises, was widely expected to come down significantly because the rapid rise in energy prices last April was no longer part of the calculation.

Food and drink inflation eased slightly, but was still extremely high at 19.1%.

Core CPI, which excludes the more volatile food and energy prices, actually rose to 6.8%, the highest figure since March of 1992.

ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said: “The rate of inflation fell notably as the large energy price rises seen last year were not repeated this April, but was offset partially by increases in the cost of second-hand cars and cigarettes.

“However, prices in general remain substantially higher than they were this time last year, with annual food price inflation near historic highs.”

