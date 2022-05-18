FTSE 100 Live: Inflation jumps to 9% after energy bill hike, RPI at 11.1%

(Evening Standard)

Inflation today jumped to a 40-year high of 9% after cost of living pressures were fuelled by April’s big rise in energy bills.

The annual rate of CPI inflation compared with 7% the previous month, while the retail prices index that’s still used in some price calculations soared from 9% to 11.1%.

The figures, which were in line with City expectations, increase the pressure on the Bank of England to hike interest rates for a fifth time in a row when policymakers meet next month.

Burberry focused on China consumer recovery

08:18 , Graeme Evans

Burberry today stuck by its sales forecasts for this year, but warned that its performance is dependent on the impact of Covid-19 and the rate of recovery in consumer spending in mainland China.

Full year revenues for the 53 weeks ended 2 April increased 10% with adjusted operating profit up 38% to £523 million.

The luxury goods group added: “While the current macroeconomic environment creates some near term uncertainty, we are actively managing the headwind from inflation.”

New chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd will lay out his plans for “accelerating growth” alongside interim results in November.

He said today: “The company has made great progress over the last five years to elevate the brand, product and customer experience into the luxury space.”

The shares were today 1.5% or 25p higher at 1608.5p, having dropped by 24% over the last year amid concerns over lockdowns in China.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “Burberry is clearly making progress on its ambitious strategy and there are some factors such as the full return of the tourist which should provide some serious tailwinds in due course.

“In the meantime, however, it seems that investors are not yet fully committed to the recovery story, and the market consensus of the shares as a hold reflects the challenges which are yet to be overcome.”

Inflation heading to 10% as utility bills surge

07:57 , Graeme Evans

Around three-quarters of this month’s increase in the annual inflation rate came from utility bills, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It also reported further steep annual rises in the cost of metals, chemicals and crude oils, along with higher prices for goods leaving factory gates.

On a monthly basis, the consumer prices index (CPI) rose by 2.5% in April compared with 0.6% the previous year after Ofgem’s 54% hike in the energy price cap.

The Bank of England has already warned that it expects inflation to peak at 10% later this year, adding to pressure on policymakers to keep on raising interest rates.

Today’s CPI figure is the highest in the series, which began in January 1997. However, modelling by the ONS suggests that CPI would last have been higher sometime around 1982.

US markets strengthen after retail sales lift

07:22 , Graeme Evans

US markets rebounded yesterday after a solid retail sales report for April allayed some of the fears about the impact of rising prices on consumer confidence.

The month-on-month growth of 0.9% was in line with Wall Street expectations and followed an upwardly revised figure for March of 1.4%.

The Nasdaq jumped more than 2.5% and the S&P 500 rose 2% after a stronger session for some of the largest tech sector names, including Apple and Amazon after gains of 2.5% and 4% respectively.

Their rise came as Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank had “both the tools and the resolve to get inflation back down”.

The Fed hiked interest rates by the largest amount since 2000 in May and is set to do the same next month and at the following meeting.

US futures are pointing to a flat start later, while the CMC Markets has called the FTSE 100 index to open four points lower at 7514. The top fight rose 53.5 points yesterday.