FTSE 100 Live: Inflation hits 4.2% on rising energy bills, Bank of England under pressure to hike rates

Inflation today hit its highest level in nearly a decade as rising energy bills sent the UK's consumer prices index to a higher-than-expected 4.2% for October.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics add to expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month, particularly given yesterday's encouraging update on the state of the jobs market.

The economic developments look set to dominate the day’s City agenda, despite results and updates from blue-chips including British Land, software firm Sage and credit checking business Experian.

Inflation figure is “huge embarrassment” for Bank

08:05 , Graeme Evans

Sterling rose 0.3% to 1.345 against the US dollar to reflect expectations that the Bank of England will hike interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% in December, making it the first major central bank to do so since the start of the pandemic.

The City had been expecting such a move at November's meeting, with this week's inflation spike and encouraging employment figures raising questions why the Bank's monetary policy committee did not act earlier.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “Today’s data is a huge embarrassment for the Bank of England whose procrastination over a modest 0.15% rate rise now makes it odds on that all the pre-Christmas headlines will be of the Bank steals Christmas variety, if they do bite the bullet and belatedly nudge rates higher.”

As well as CPI being more than double the Bank's inflation target of 2%, Hewson noted that the alternative measure of the retail price index rose to 6% and is now above the 2008 peak at its highest level in over 30 years.

Even with recent supply chain disruptions stripped out, he said inflation would still be higher than the Bank of England’s 2% target.

Hewson added: “The last two days data shouldn’t have been too much of a surprise to most people. There’s been plenty of anecdotal evidence to support a resilient labour market, as well as higher prices, which makes the decision to delay earlier this month even more puzzling.”

Reaction to jump in inflation

07:54 , Oscar Williams-Grut

City commentators are saying about this morning’s forecast-busting rise in inflation.

Robert Alster, CIO at wealth manager Close Brothers Asset Management, said: “UK-wide supply issues have pushed up prices and triggered a headline-grabbing jump in CPI; the Bank of England will be keeping a close eye on key indicators in the months to follow.

“Wage growth will be critical which, depending on October’s unemployment reading, will determine how consumption behaviour will hold up against climbing prices. October’s reading is vital, as it will be the first accurate read of a post-furlough Britain. The Bank will also need to see whether the supply chain tightness is transitory. More concerning though is whether long-term inflation expectations remain anchored; should expectations drift away from the 2% target, policy measures will lose their effectiveness and the bank risks losing credibility.”

Jack Leslie, Senior Economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “The global economic recovery has caused a rapid rise in inflation that families are feeling at the petrol pump, in their energy bills, and in their pay packets. With inflation forecast to hit 5 per cent by next Spring, we could be set for a sustained period of shrinking pay packets.

“While painful for households, the fact is that the global nature of these inflationary pressures mean that traditional tools such as raising interest rates are likely to have little effect. Instead, we need to focus on securing the as yet incomplete Covid recovery so that stronger growth creates more scope for higher pay rises.”

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot: “At 4.2%, this is the highest 12-month inflation print since November 2011, up from 3.1% in September. 12-month inflation rates for electricity and gas stand at a staggering 18.8% and 28.1% respectively, the highest annual rates since 2009. With petrol prices the highest since September 2012, motor fuel price hikes were also a big contributor to the elevated CPI numbers. All these goods registered price reductions as the pandemic began in March and April 2020.

“This morning’s print suggests we should be braced for a showdown at the next MPC meeting in December, where all bets will be on a rate hike. Particularly given we now have more information on the state of the labour market in the UK, which seems to be transitioning from the end of the furlough scheme well. Yesterday’s employment numbers showed a 0.5% reduction in the unemployment rate between the second and third quarter of the year, despite the unwinding of the furlough scheme.

“Some may say that the heightened inflation is evidence that the Bank of England should have acted already and started the process of tightening monetary policy. But really what’s causing the heightened price increases in the energy market is a perfect storm of factors that are all feeding through at the same time. It’s not clear how a modest 0.15bps rate hike would have any impact on the heightened prices in the electricity and gas market. Normal monetary levers might not be effective.”

Thomas Pugh, economist at RSM UK, said: “Inflation will probably stay around 4% until April when it will take another leap up to almost 5%. But inflation will fall just as quickly over the rest of 2022 as base effects fall out of the annual comparison. This is one reason why we think that interest rates will be closer to 0.5% by the end of next year than the 1% the financial markets have priced in.”

Amazon launches Christmas food range as its UK store expansion continues

07:51 , Joanna Bourke

Amazon is heading to East Sheen for its latest UK till-free grocery shop launch, marking its latest expansion into UK bricks and mortar stores.

The tech giant said the new Upper Richmond Road branch, which will welcome customers from November 17 and comprises 2500 square feet front of house space, will be its seventh Amazon Fresh site in the UK.

These stores offer ‘just walk out shopping’, allowing customers to use a Amazon app to enter, put their phone away, pick up what they need and then walk away. Shortly after people get an email receipt and are billed from their Amazon account.

The company also said its new ‘by Amazon’ Christmas range will be available in its London Amazon Fresh sites.

CMC profits squeezed

07:47 , Oscar Williams-Grut

Profits have plunged at CMC Markets, the spread betting house majority owned by Lord Cruddas, the former Tory party co-treasurer.

CMC rode a boom during lockdown as new investors tried their luck with shares. That wave looks to have crashed.

In the half-year revenues almost halved to £128 million. Profit sank from £141 million last time to £36 million. That forced CMC to hack the dividend from 9.2p to just 3.5p, a blow to the founder and CEO who owns more than 60% of the stock.

Oil price falls, natural gas higher

07:30 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index closed lower yesterday, underperforming the rest of Europe as the Dax in Frankfurt and the Paris-based Cac40 set new record highs for the third day in a row.

A stronger pound had a bearing on London's lacklustre performance after encouraging employment figures raised the chances that the Bank of England will hike interest rates next month.

US markets enjoyed a decent day, with the Nasdaq up 0.8% and the S&P 500 0.4% higher after solid economic data and another batch of positive earnings figures.

CMC Markets is predicting that the FTSE 100 index will open 20 points lower at 7307 on the back of a weaker session for Asia markets.

Brent crude oil futures have fallen overnight by just under 1% to $81.77 a barrel, driven by the American Petroleum Institute reporting a bigger-than-expected decline in US gasoline stocks.

However, there was a big jump of 17% for UK natural gas prices to 240p a therm after regulators in Germany suspended certification for the recently completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia.