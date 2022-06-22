FTSE 100 Live: Inflation hits 9.1%, factory gate prices surge

(Evening Standard)

Soaring food and motoring costs today sent the UK’s inflation rate to a fresh 40-year high of 9.1%.

Alongside May’s CPI figure, the Office for National Statistics said the price of goods leaving factories rose at its fastest rate in 45 years.

The Bank of England has warned it expects inflation to hit 11% later this year, with October’s review of the energy price cap a big factor.

FTSE 100 slides on commodities weakness, NatWest up 2%

08:45 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is more than 1% lower after a slide in commodity prices triggered by recession fears sent energy and mining stocks deep into negative territory.

Shell, Harbour Energy and Glencore were among those 3% lower as the FTSE 100 surrendered gains earlier this week to fall 94.66 points to 7057.39.

Their declines came as Brent crude today tumbled 5% to below $110 a barrel and copper, which is seen as a lead economic indicator, fell 4% to a fresh 15-month low.

NatWest rose 2% after the Government extended its trading plan for the disposal of taxpayer-owned shares by another year and Jefferies unveiled a “buy” recommendation. Shares were 5p higher at 226.3p.

The FTSE 250 index retreated 1.5% or 298.08 points to 18,650.97, with enterprise software business Micro Focus International more than 12% lower after interim results.

Inflation pain to continue with double-digit rate

08:13 , Graeme Evans

May’s consumer prices index reading of 9.1%, up from 9% the previous month, bucks a run of forecast-beating figures.

However, economists and the Bank of England have warned that double-digit inflation is just around the corner. The retail prices index, which is still used in the setting of many bills, has already broken this threshold after hitting 11.7% for another 40-year high.

Alongside food and fuel costs, many households are facing higher mortgage bills after successive Bank of England base rate hikes.

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: “Unfortunately, more gloom lies ahead, and the hopes of inflation ebbing away later this year are dead.

Story continues

“Energy costs will drive inflation higher later this year, with the latest estimates showing that the energy price cap will now rise to £3,000 in October, far more than many had expected, and that it won’t fall in the January update either.

“It means one thing is for certain, this rising inflation isn’t going away any time soon and this coming winter could be tougher than the last.”

Inflation at new 40 year high

07:51 , Simon English

THE UK economy is on a “knife edge” as inflation rose to a fresh 40-year high business groups warned today.

Inflation is at the highest level since March 1982, rising to 9.1% in May, official figures showed.

That puts fresh pressure on the Bank of England to keep shoving up interest rates and on employers to provide new pay deals for workers.

The Office National Statistics said food, energy and petrol costs are still rising.

Inflation rose from 9% a year in April to 9.1% in May.

Economists say it will go to 10% or perhaps 11% before it begins to fall.

David Bharier at the British Chambers of Commerce said:

“The further increase in Consumer Prices Index inflation to 9.1% underscores the severe pressure that businesses and households are under. Inflation is set to continue upwards, with a further rise in the energy price cap yet to come, leaving businesses with mounting economic uncertainty, alongside labour shortages. One immediate measure to reduce the pressure on firms would be to cut VAT on business energy bills to 5%.”

read more here

US markets rally, Brent crude price lower

07:46 , Graeme Evans

Tesla shares jumped 9% and big tech names including Apple and Google owner Alphabet closed more than 3% higher as US markets rallied on their return from the long weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which last week hit bear market territory, improved 2% and the tech-focused Nasdaq gained 2.5% as stock market sentiment showed signs of steadying after last week’s recession-driven sell-off.

There’s likely to be a pause in Wall Street’s rebound today, particularly with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell due to testify before Congress today.

Traders will be looking for any further indication that the Fed is planning to repeat last week’s 75 basis points hike in interest rates at its next meeting in July.

European markets will also open lower in response to weak Asia trading and the impact of a demand-driven 3.5% decline in the Brent crude price to just above $110 a barrel.

Oil giants BP and Shell are likely to weigh on London’s top flight as CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 70 points at 7082.