FTSE 100 Live: IMF updates economic forecasts, US earnings season picks up pace

(Evening Standard)

The IMF’s world economic outlook and earnings updates from more major US companies will provide the main focus for investors today.

US markets experienced a mixed session yesterday as the World Bank cut its 2022 growth estimate to 3.2% but figures from China revealed a better-than-expected first quarter GDP figure. The IMF is due to publish updated forecasts in Washington later.

Oil prices, meanwhile, are at their highest levels in almost a month after production disruption at Libya’s biggest oil field added to ongoing supply issues.

FTSE 100 flat, Brent crude at $113 a barrel

07:46 , Graeme Evans

Economic worries will hang over markets today after the World Bank cut its growth forecast for this year and China’s latest data release painted a mixed picture.

Against a backdrop of continuing Covid lockdowns, Beijing reported March retail sales below expectations but first quarter GDP ahead of hopes at 4.8%.

The World Bank added to Wall Street jitters by lowering its 2022 growth forecast from 4.1% to 3.2% after the Ukraine war heightened commodity price pressures.

Oil prices, meanwhile, show no signs of easing after Brent crude futures pushed up to their highest levels in almost a month at $113 a barrel after disruption at production facilities in Libya.

US markets closed in negative territory last night while the FTSE 100 index is forecast to open unchanged at 7,616. Frankfurt’s DAX is seen opening 73 points lower at 14,090, according to CMC Markets.

As well as the economic outlook, attention will be on the US earnings season as Johnson & Johnson is due to report before the opening bell and Netflix and IBM after the market closes.