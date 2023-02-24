FTSE 100 Live: BA owner IAG posts results, consumer confidence improves

(Evening Standard)

A closely-watched consumer confidence benchmark today posted its highest reading since April as hopes build over the outlook for the UK economy.

GfK posted a better-than-expected score of minus 38, representing the biggest monthly improvement in nearly two years but still much weaker than before the pandemic.

In today’s corporate results, British Airways owner International Airlines Group reported a profit of 1.2 billion euros (£1bn) for 2022 and said it expected a surplus of between 1.8 billion and 2.3 billion euros (£1.6bn-£2bn) in the current year.

US markets fragile ahead of PCE reading, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:50 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street finished a volatile session in positive territory last night, but the S&P 500 index is still heading for its worst week since December as worries mount that fresh interest rate rises will tip the US economy into recession.

Traders will now be looking to the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation for clues about the scale of the next move by policymakers.

Ahead of this afternoon’s price index for personal consumption expenditures, CMC Markets expects London’s FTSE 100 index to open 33 points higher at 7940.

Its chief market analyst Michael Hewson said: “Given the strength of recent economic data, today’s January numbers may call time on the trend of lower prices, with expectations that the PCE core deflator could fall only modestly from 4.4% to 4.3%.

“What the markets won’t want to see is prices start to edge up again given how fragile US stock markets are currently looking, despite yesterday’s rebound by the S&P 500.”

Consumer confidence shows improvement

07:38 , Graeme Evans

GfK’s consumer confidence monitor today recorded a better-than-expected score of minus 38, up from minus 45 the previous month.

However, the reading is still severely depressed and the mood as well as the economy remain a long way off pre-lockdown levels.

GfK’s client strategy director Joe Staton said households were a little more optimistic about the state of their personal finances and the general economic situation.

Story continues

He added: “A little consumer resilience might be what we need to soften any downturn in 2023. However, many challenges remain and this may be nothing more than a bubble of hope – and bubbles always burst.”

Wise founder Kristo Kaarmann ups stake in business to near 50%

07:23 , Simon Hunt

The founder of payments transfer business Wise, Kristo Kaarmann, has increased his share of the voting rights in the company as he tightens his control to near 50%.

Kristo Kaarmann now holds 48.2% of the voting rights, up from 47.1%, regulatory filings show.

He owns an 18.2% stake in the share capital of the business worth £1.1 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

Wise cofounder and CEO Kristo Kaarmann (Wise)

BA owner returns to profit after lifting of Covid travel restrictions

07:20 , Jonathan Prynn

British Airways owner IAG has swung back to the black after the lifting of Covid travel restrictions with a profit of Euros415 million (£366 million) compared with a loss of more than Euross3.5 billion in 2021

BA owner IAG back in the black (PA Wire)

. The company, which also owns Spanish airline Iberia and Irish carrier Aer Lingus, expects to make an operating profit of between Euros1.8 billion and Euros2.3 billion in the current year.

Trustpilot selects outgoing Future CEO Byng-Thorne as new chair

07:19 , Daniel O'Boyle

Outgoing Future CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne will become the new chair of online reviews business Trustpilot.

Byng-Thorne replaces Tim Weller, who will remain on the Trustpilot board but will not stand for reelection as chair. As chair, Weller helped lead Trustpilot through its 2021 IPO. However, its shares slumped in 2022 and currently trade at less than half the level of the initial IPO price.

“I am pleased to succeed Tim as chair of the company,” Byng-Thorne said. “Trustpilot has an important part to play in promoting trust in the online economy, and I look forward to continuing my work with the board and the management team to ensure that we make further progress against our strategy and towards achieving our mission and purpose.”

Future revealed in January that Byng-Thorne would exit as CEO, and announced earlier this week that former Daily Mail executive Jon Steinberg would replace her.

Cineworld to emerge from chapter 11 bankruptcy

07:13 , Simon Hunt

Beleaguered picturehouse chain Cineworld is expected to emerge from chapter 11 bankruptcy inside the first half of this year, the firm said today, as it charts a course for its survival.

The business said it had received non-binding proposals from a number of interested parties for some or all of its businesses.

None of the proposals include an all-cash bid for the entire business, Cineworld said, adding it was unlikely that the equity interests of shareholders would be recovered by the move.

“Although any sale transaction resulting from the Marketing Process, among other things, may delay emergence beyond the first half of 2023, the Company remains committed to emerging from the Chapter 11 cases as expeditiously as possible,” Cineworld said.

IAG returns to profit, upbeat on 2023 outlook

07:12 , Graeme Evans

British Airways and Iberia owner IAG hailed 2022 as a year of strong recovery, with operating profits of 1.2 billion (£1 billion) due to sustained leisure demand and markets reopening. The figure compares with a loss of almost 3 billion euros in 2021.

Chief executive Luis Gallego is looking for a surplus of between 1.8 billion and 2.3 billion euros (£1.6bn-£2bn) in the current year. This reflects full year capacity of about 98% of the 2019 level, with the current quarter at near 96%.

Gallego said: “At this point of the year we continue to see robust forward-bookings, while also remaining conscious of global macro-economic uncertainties.

“We are transforming our businesses, with the intention of returning IAG to pre-Covid levels of profit within the next few years, through major initiatives to improve customer experience and operational performance.”

Reacap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:44 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday.

The boss of Rolls-Royce said it is “capable of much more” as he launched a strategic review into the company and reported a jump in profit.

WPP offered hope today that the economy could be in for a “soft landing” as clients resumed spending and profits zipped past £1 billion. The ad giant founded by Sir Martin Sorrell saw revenues in 2022 up nearly 13% to £14.4 billion.

BAE Systems said it expects continued growth in 2023 and beyond as countries across the world up their defence budgets in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Today we’re expecting: