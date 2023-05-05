FTSE 100 Live: British Airways owner raises guidance; IHG boss to step down; shares seen higher

(Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 is expected to recover some of yesterday’s losses this morning, after losing more than 1% for the second time in three days yesterday.

British Airways owner IAG raised its guidance after strong results, while InterContinental Hotels Group will also report today.

US market sell-off continues, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:24 , Graeme Evans

Gold touched a record high of $2070 an ounce last night as traders reacted to the US banking turmoil and pressure on the dollar after this week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

The safe haven asset later fell back to stand at $2046 this morning, while Brent crude futures stood near to $73 a barrel after losses of around 9% so far this week.

Oil prices are under pressure as fears grow that this week’s latest rate rises by the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will make a global recession more likely.

US markets endured another tough session after jobless claims came in higher than expected and regional banking stocks were hit by more heavy selling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.9% and the S&P 500 index ended lower for the fourth session in a row with a decline of 0.7%. The VIX index of volatility closed above 20-mark for the first time since March, while the KBW Nasdaq Banks index dropped nearly 4% to its lowest point in over two years.

Apple helped the mood after the closing bell, with its shares up more than 2% in extended hours thanks to better-than-expected second quarter results.

The FTSE 100 index dropped 1% on Thursday but CMC Markets expects London’s top flight to open 34 points higher at 7736.

IHG boss Barr to check out

07:20 , Daniel O'Boyle

InterContinental Hotels Group boss Keith Barr is to step down at the end of June so he can return to the US, the company revealed today.

Barr will be replaced by Elie Maalouf, who was previously head of IHG’s Americas arm.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Keith, and on behalf of the Board and our colleagues I want to thank him for his successful leadership of IHG and congratulate him on his remarkable contribution,” IHG chair Deanna Oppenheimer said.

Story continues

It comes as the business also reported a 33% growth in revenue per available room for the first three months of 2023. Growth was strongest in Asia thanks to the easing of China’s covid-19 measures, but revenue per room was up by more than 15% in all regions.

Yesterday’s top stories

07:06 , Daniel O'Boyle

Good morning. Here are some of yesterday’s top stories: