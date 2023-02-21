FTSE 100 Live: HSBC Q4 profits surge, record tax receipts lift public finances

(Evening Standard)

Banking giant HSBC today revealed its profits jumped 90% to $5.2 billion (£4.3 billion) in the final three months of 2022.

Despite the improvement, annual profits fell by $1.4 billion (£1.2 billion) to $17.5 billion (£14.6 billion) due to the sale of its retail banking operations in France.

Meanwhile, the public finances posted a bigger-than-expected surplus of £5.4 billion in January after a record £21.9 billion of self-assessed income tax receipts in the month.

Antofagasta slashes dividend as profit falls over a quarter for 2022

07:58 , Michael Hunter

Antofagasta, the FTSE 100 copper miner, revealed the impact of rising inflation and higher input prices as it reported a drop in over a quarter of profit before tax of $2.56 billion ($2.13 billion) for 2022.

It slashed its payout to investors, cutting its dividend by almost 60% to $0.597 per share.

As operating costs rose 10%, annual revenue fell 22% to $5.9 billion. It said operating costs were up 10% “mainly due to inflation and higher input prices”.

The Chilean company also produces gold and molybdenum, an element used in structural steel. It said group production in 2023 is expected to be 670-710,000 tonnes of copper, 220-240,000 ounces of gold and 10-11,500 tonnes of molybdenum.

BHP cuts dividend, boss upbeat on prospects

07:58 , Graeme Evans

Mining giant BHP today revealed a 27% drop in half-year profits to $10.8 billion (£9 billion), driven by a $4.8 billion (£4 billion) reduction in revenue caused by lower iron ore and copper prices.

The interim dividend of 90 cents a share or $4.6 billion (£3.8 billion) represented a 40% cut on the previous year’s payment.

Chief executive Mike Henry said he remains positive about the demand outlook in the second half of the year and into the 2024 financial year.

He added: “We expect domestic demand in China and India to provide stabilising counterweights to the ongoing slowdown in global trade and in the economies of the US, Japan and Europe.

Story continues

“The long-term outlook for our commodities remains strong given population growth, rising living standards and the metals intensity of the energy transition, including for steel making raw materials."

Smith & Nephew reports drop in operating profit

07:41 , Michael Hunter

Smith & Nephew, the FTSE 100 medical devices maker, has reported a drop in operating profit after annual revenue hit forecasts of $5.2 billion (£4.3 billion).

Operating profit fell to $450 million from $593 million, with the company midway through a “12-point plan” designed to improve its performance over a two-year period. It was announced in November.

The 160-year old company, which took a hit from adverse currency movements, said it expected continued “macroeconomic headwinds in 2023,”although it said revenue growth and margin expansion would both be faster in the year ahead.

Deepak Nath, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We continued to outperform in Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management and, even though we are early in our work to fix Orthopaedics, performance improved here too.”

IHG launches $750 million buyback as Q4 London trading beats pre-pandemic levels

07:40 , Daniel O'Boyle

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) will buy back $750 million (£624.5 million) worth of its shares and increase its dividend after operating profit grew to $828 million in 2022, with London trading above pre-pandemic levels.

The business rebounded from the pandemic with $1.83 billion in revenue, though this was towards the lower end of analysts’ expectations. Of this total, $1.45 billion came from its fee business, made up of franchised hotels.

Revenue per available room from the UK for the full year was 1% above pre-pandemic levels, with London revenues per room in the fourth quarter of the year 6% above Q4 of 2019.

Earnings per share almost doubled to $2.82.

Besides the $750 million buyback programme, IHG also increased its year-end dividend by 10% to 94.8 cents per share. This is on top of a 43.9 cent dividend paid in October.

In total, these dividend payments are worth just under $250 million.

The group now operates 911,927 hotels, up by 3.6% from this time last year, with a further 80,388 hotels in the pipeline.

FTSE 100 seen lower ahead of PMI releases

07:33 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index rose by a modest 0.12% to close last night at a fresh record above 8,000, aided by resilience in the mining sector.

US markets were closed yesterday for Presidents’ Day, meaning a lack of direction for traders at the start of today’s London session.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 to open 10 points lower at 8004, with futures markets also pointing to a weak start for Wall Street amid uncertainty over the eventual peak for US interest rates.

The calm start to the week is likely to be broken later by preliminary PMI data on February economic activity, with updates due in the UK, Eurozone, Germany, France and US.

Deutsche Bank said this morning: “The data momentum has been positive of late but it’s going to be hard for the next few months to assess where we should be at this stage of the cycle.

“There has no doubt been big improvements from gas price falls and loosening of financial conditions but we’re yet to see anything close to the full lag of monetary policy filter through to the US and Europe.”

Profits and divi jumps at HSBC

07:31 , Simon English

HSBC profits doubled in the last quarter thanks to rising interest rates around the world, allowing it to boost its dividend to the highest for four years.

The bank is trying to fend off calls from Chinese shareholder Ping An to break itself up. Ping An wants a split of the Asian and western businesses which it believes would boost value.

HSBC made profit of $5.2 billion (£4.3bn) in the final three months of 2022, a rise of 90%.

For the year overall however profit fell $1.4 billion to $17.5 billion.

It is paying a dividend of 32 cents a share for 2022, the highest since 2018. There will be a special divi next year from the sale of its Canadian arm.

CEO Noel Quinn hopes that higher returns next year will fend off Ping An.

He said: “It has been, and remains our judgement that alternative structural options would not deliver increased value for shareholders.”

HSBC has always argued that its global presence lowers its borrowing costs

Chief executive Noel Quinn was paid £5.6 million, up from £4.9 million. while departing CFO Ewen Stevenson got £4.7 million, up from £3.6 million.

Quinn added: “2022 was another good year for HSBC. We are on track to deliver higher returns in 2023.”

HSBC has been steadily closing UK bank branches. It shut 114 more in November.

European car sales jump 10.7% in January

07:26 , Simon Hunt

New vehicles registered in the EU, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) grew 10.7% to 911,064 units, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) said, in signs of a bouceback for the continent’s carmakers after registrations slowed in 2022.

Passebger car registrations in 2022 were down 4.6% on the previous year, the ACEA said.

Government had £5.4 billion surplus in January says ONS

07:12 , Jonathan Prynn

The public finances were in surplus by £5.4 billion in January bouyed by record self assessment income tax receipts of £21.9 billion that was partially offset by the energy support schemes and a one off customs payment to the EU, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The surplus was £7.1 billion smaller than in January 2022 but £5 billion larger than forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:49 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday: