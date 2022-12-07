FTSE 100 Live: House prices in biggest fall since 2008, oil near $80

(Evening Standard)

The average house price slid 2.3% in November, the largest monthly drop recorded by lender Halifax since October 2008.

The decline, which follows the mortgage market volatility seen in the wake of the mini budget, reduces the annual rate of house price growth to 4.7% from 8.2% the previous month.

Oil prices, meanwhile, are at their lowest level in nearly a year as the demand outlook is hit by recession warnings in the US economy.

FTSE 100 seen higher despite Wall Street sell-off, crude at $80

07:38 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street weakened and the oil price fell back towards $80 a barrel last night after recession warnings grew louder in the US.

JP Morgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon said persistently high inflation is likely to mean the world’s largest economy will be in recession next year.

The selling pressure also reflected fears that interest rates will have to continue rising well into the new year.

The S&P 500 fell 1.4% yesterday and has now unwound the rally seen after last week’s speech by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signalled a slackening in the pace of tightening after four successive 0.75% hikes.

The weaker demand outlook yesterday caused the Brent crude price to fall 4% to below $80 a barrel, the lowest level since January and up just over 2% in the year to date.

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.6% yesterday but is forecast by CMC Markets to open 43 points higher at 7564 this morning, despite more evidence of weakness in China’s economy after today’s publication of disappointing trade figures.