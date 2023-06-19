FTSE 100 Live: House prices fall in June, shares seen lower

(Evening Standard)

Coca-Cola HBC to buy Finlandia vodka brand for £220 million

07:52 , Michael Hunter

FTSE 100-listed drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC is buying the Finlandia vodka brand from £220 million from Brown-Forman Corporation.

Finlandia dates back to 1970 and is a leading brand in Central and Eastern Europe, with annual volumes of almost 3 million cases and is already distributed by Coca-Cola HBC.

Zoran Bogdanovic, Coca-Cola HBC’s CEO, said: “We view this as an attractive investment and a natural evolution of our role as one of Finlandia’s distribution partners, further attesting to the strength of our time-tested and wide-ranging partnership with Brown-Forman.”

Kainos boss steps down after 22 years in charge

07:28 , Daniel O'Boyle

The boss of FTSE 250 software firm Kainos will resign in September after 22 years in charge, after joining the business as a graduate trainee.

Mooney started at Kainos in 1989 after leaving university, when the business had only 34 employees, before becoming chief executive in 2001.

Under Mooney’s leadership, Kainos floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, at an initial £161 million valuation and since then it has grown into a billion-pound business.

Russell Sloan, who is currently digital services director, will become the new CEO.

Mooney said: “My decision to step down as CEO of Kainos was not an easy one, but made easier knowing the talent and motivation of the team leading the business today. I have complete confidence in Russell to lead us successfully into the future and I look forward to supporting him and the wider team over the next twelve months.”

An Evening Standard analysis estimates Mooney’s wealth at more than £200 million, making him one of the richest people in the UK tech sector.

Shares under pressure amid rates rise focus, sterling above $1.28

07:25 , Graeme Evans

Selling in Friday’s Wall Street session means CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 35 points lower at 7608 when trading resumes in London today.

The cautious mood comes ahead of Tuesday’s interest rate decision by China’s central bank as concerns mount about the pace of the country’s economic recovery.

On Friday, the S&P 500 index fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite by 0.7% but both benchmarks still registered weekly gains for the fifth and eighth times in a row. Their progress reflects hopes that the peak for US interest rates is close.

Attention now turns to the monetary policy decisions of the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England on Thursday, with both expected to increase rates by another 0.25%.

UK inflation figures are due on Wednesday, when May’s headline CPI rate is forecast to drop from 8.7% to 8.5% with core inflation unchanged at 6.8%.

The UK rates outlook has boosted sterling, which today remained at its highest level versus the US dollar since April 2022 at above $1.28.

Asia stocks are mostly lower at the start of the week, while US markets will be closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

Sales slide at Music Magpie

07:19 , Simon Hunt

Sales slid at second-hand phone and technology retailer Music Magpie as the firm was beset by ‘postal strikes and low consumer confidence.’

Consumer Technology revenue for the six months to the end of May fell to £41.2m from £46.0m in the previous year, while sales of disc media and books continued their decline, falling to £20.8m from £25.3m.

However, EBITDA rose 7.7% to £2.8 million while gross margin increased by 3.1%.

