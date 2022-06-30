FTSE 100 Live: House price growth slows, stock markets end quarter lower

(Evening Standard)

House price growth continues to show signs of slowing after Nationwide today reported a monthly change of 0.3% for June and annual increase of 10.7%.

The building society’s update reveals a new national average of £271,613. It adds that London is the weakest performing UK region, with annual price growth in the second quarter slowing to 6% for an average £540,399, from 7.4% previously.

Elsewhere, the Office for National Statistics confirmed that the UK grew by 0.8% in the first three months of the year.

The price of a typical UK home climbed to a new record high of £271,613 in June, with Nationwide reporting that the average prices increased by over £26,000 in the past year.

There are tentative signs of a slowdown, however, with the number of mortgages approved for house purchases falling back towards pre-pandemic levels and surveyors reporting some softening in new buyer enquiries. Average prices rose by 0.3% month-on-month in June, compared with 0.9% in May, and annual growth reduced from 11.2% to 10.7%.

Overall, Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said the housing market has retained a surprising amount of momentum given the mounting pressure on household budgets from high inflation.

He said: “Part of the resilience is likely to reflect the current strength of the labour market, where the number of job vacancies has exceeded the number of unemployed people in recent months.

“Furthermore, the unemployment rate remains close to 50-year lows. At the same time, the stock of homes on the market has remained low, which has helped to keep upward pressure on house prices.”

A turbulent first half of the year is ending with European stock markets under pressure, as IG Index predicts the FTSE 100 index will open 61 points lower.

The downward trend follows a lacklustre session in New York, where the S&P 500 index is heading for its worst first half of the year since 1970.

The benchmark was slightly lower last night after a gathering of central bank leaders, including Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, failed to provide fresh guidance about the pace of future interest rate rises.

Oil prices were also little changed this morning as the latest meeting of Opec ministers looks set to conclude with little prospect of an increase in production quotas to ease price pressure. Brent crude is up by about 50% so far this year at $116 a barrel.

As interest rates and recession fears rise, the downward move for cryptocurrencies has continued with Bitcoin today trading below $20,000.