FTSE 100 Live: Hong Kong pauses morning trade, blue-chips seen lower

(Evening Standard)

Oil prices higher, FTSE 100 seen flat

07:28 , Graeme Evans

Oil prices have risen sharply in response to the violence in the MIddle East, with the safe haven asset of gold also 1% higher in trading this morning.

Brent Crude futures are up by more than 3% at $87.39 to reflect heightened geopolitical risk, putting back some of the benchmark’s recent heavy losses caused by a weaker demand outlook.

Futures trading points to a broadly flat start for the FTSE 100 index, having closed 0.6% higher on Friday. US markets finished last week strongly, even though a robust jobs report boosted the chances of a further interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve.

The US economy added 336,000 jobs in September, double the number expected while August was revised up to 227,000. This pushed long-term yields sharply higher, with the US-10 year and 30-year yield hitting fresh 16-year highs.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has resumed trading in positive territory after being closed this morning due to a typhoon. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was closed for a public holiday.

GSK strikes £2.5 billion deal with Chinese vaccine company

07:23 , Simon Hunt

Pharma giant GSK has struck a £2.5 billion deal with the largest Chinese vaccines company, Zhifei, in a bid to accelerate sales of its Shingrix vaccine in China.

Starting on 1 January 2024, Zhifei will have exclusive rights to import and distribute Shingrix in China - focusing on promoting the vaccine through its extensive service network, which covers more than 30,000 vaccination points across the country.

Zhifei will purchase agreed volumes of Shingrix with a value to GSK of £2.5 billion in total over the initial three-year period. These volumes are expected to be phased over this time as demand is expected to accelerate steadily through the period.

Shingrix is GSK’s patented shingles vaccine.

(PA) (PA Archive)

Recap: Friday’s top stories

Sunday 8 October 2023 22:43 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summar of our top headlines from Friday: