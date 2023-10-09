FTSE 100 Live: Hong Kong pauses morning trade, blue-chips seen lower
07:28 , Graeme Evans
Oil prices have risen sharply in response to the violence in the MIddle East, with the safe haven asset of gold also 1% higher in trading this morning.
Brent Crude futures are up by more than 3% at $87.39 to reflect heightened geopolitical risk, putting back some of the benchmark’s recent heavy losses caused by a weaker demand outlook.
Futures trading points to a broadly flat start for the FTSE 100 index, having closed 0.6% higher on Friday. US markets finished last week strongly, even though a robust jobs report boosted the chances of a further interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve.
The US economy added 336,000 jobs in September, double the number expected while August was revised up to 227,000. This pushed long-term yields sharply higher, with the US-10 year and 30-year yield hitting fresh 16-year highs.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has resumed trading in positive territory after being closed this morning due to a typhoon. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was closed for a public holiday.
GSK strikes £2.5 billion deal with Chinese vaccine company
07:23 , Simon Hunt
Pharma giant GSK has struck a £2.5 billion deal with the largest Chinese vaccines company, Zhifei, in a bid to accelerate sales of its Shingrix vaccine in China.
Starting on 1 January 2024, Zhifei will have exclusive rights to import and distribute Shingrix in China - focusing on promoting the vaccine through its extensive service network, which covers more than 30,000 vaccination points across the country.
Zhifei will purchase agreed volumes of Shingrix with a value to GSK of £2.5 billion in total over the initial three-year period. These volumes are expected to be phased over this time as demand is expected to accelerate steadily through the period.
Shingrix is GSK’s patented shingles vaccine.
Recap: Friday’s top stories
Sunday 8 October 2023 22:43 , Simon Hunt
Good morning. Here’s a summar of our top headlines from Friday:
Big City funds are eating up 20% of the returns earned by small investors and face extinction unless they reform, analysis for the Evening Standard suggests. Dubbed “investment dinosaurs” some of the oldest and grandest names in the City risk losing customers to cheaper funds which track the stock market or to the new breed of retail investor confident to pick their own shares.
London house prices fall 4.8% year-on-year, UK prices down 4.7%, as “higher-for-longer” interest rate fears hit the property market, UK’s top mortgage lender Halifax says
Troubled banknote maker De La Rue expects profits to be “marginally ahead” of expectations as it begins to recover from recent struggles - shares had already doubled in value since June but still down 95% from peak
JD Wetherspoon tops pre-pandemic sales for the first time as it swings back to profit
Sam Bankman-Fried’s college roommate and ex-colleague, Gary Wang, testified on Thursday at the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder’s fraud trial that Bankman-Fried told him to give a hedge fund they co-owned special trading privileges on FTX
And...why the UK is set for biggest tax rise in at least 50 years with a £40bn raid.