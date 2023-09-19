FTSE 100 Live: Ocado shares rise, Kingfisher profit warning, Naked Wines swings to loss, blue-chips steady

(Evening Standard)

A profit warning by B&Q owner Kingfisher and robust trading figures from Ocado provided the main interest in the FTSE 100 today.

Traders are also watching oil prices amid fears that a 10-month high for Brent Crude will cause interest rates to stay high for longer.

Other companies reporting today include Hargreaves Lansdown, TUI, Trustpilot, Moonpig and Naked Wines.

Results-day slump for Kingfisher, FTSE 100 slightly higher

08:23 , Graeme Evans

Shares in B&Q owner Kingfisher and investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown have moved sharply in response to their respective results.

In a session when the FTSE 100 index is slightly higher at 7661, Kingfisher is down 6% or 13p to 222.6p and Hargreaves has rallied 5% or 37.8p to 802.8p on the back of better-than-expected full-year figures.

In the FTSE 250 index, British Land shares are 2% or 4.7p higher at 312.9p after the property firm upgraded guidance for its portfolio of retail parks.

Among smaller companies, the AIM-listed shares of windows specialist Safestyle have tumbled 3.4p to 4.9p after it downgraded full-year results guidance. Wickes shares also dropped 5.4p to 138p in reaction to the profit warning by Kingfisher.

Ocado shares rise on revenue boost

08:16 , Simon Hunt

Ocado shares rose as much as 4.9% in the opening minutes of trade after investors cheered a rise in revenue and slimmer costs.

Sales from the firm’s retail arm, which operates as a joint venture with M&S, rose by 7.2% to £570 million, as the company said it had moved from a negative to a narrowly positive EBITDA figure.

The company today opened its shiny new Luton distribution centre, set to be its most efficient yet as it sought to bear down on the costs of its operations.

But average basket size of customer orders has fallen more than 8% since last year in signs shoppers continue to cut back on shopping lists amid higher prices.

Naked Wines warns on going concern uncertainties

07:39 , Daniel O'Boyle

Naked Wines swung to a £15 million loss and warned that it could be at risk of going bust if a “combination” of factors all hit cash flow over the next year.

Story continues

The online wine retailer has cut its non-customer service workforce by 12%, but said it still needed to make more cost savings after underperforming this year. The business sees revenue declining by 8-12% this year, worse than previously expected.

Naked Wines said it should be able to continue as a going concern even in its “downside” scenario of a 17% slide in sales. However, it said that this would rely on “trading performance which is currently volatile”, as well as the cooperation of suppliers and access to more borrowing.

“As a result, there remains a risk that a combination of these assumptions could result in a reduction in actual cash flows which would result in the business being unable to meet its covenant commitments,” it said.

Naked Wines uses an online subscription model (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

Kingfisher warns on profits for 2023 as half-year earnings hit by Poland and France

07:30 , Michael Hunter

The owner of the B&Q and Screwfix home improvement and builders’ merchants chains issued a profit warning today, after a disappointing showing in its French and Polish business.

Kingfisher said it now expects full-year profit of £590 million, down from £634 million. It reported a drop in first-half profit before tax of a third, to £317 million.

The decline came with what it called “weaker consumer sentiment” and a “challenging ... macroeconomic backdrop” in Poland> France’s Brico Dépôt had a “weaker performance ... following unsuccessful reallocation of marketing to digital.”

The company, which has over 300 B&Q stores in the UK and Ireland and around 840 Screwfix branches, said its core business in the UK continued to have “positive momentum” and “good growth”. It said Screwfix gained “significant market share.”

Sales of big ticket items was healthy and it said it expected volume for higher-cost purchases to improve in the second half.

Trustpilot upgrades earnings guidance on surge in bookings

07:22 , Simon Hunt

Review website Trustpilot today upgraded its earnings guidance to beyond the top of the range of market expectations after it saw a surge in bookings.

Revenue increased by 18% to $84.6 million in the first six months of the year, while bookings rose 16% overall and as much as 21% in Europe.

The firm posted a loss of $2.5 million, down from $9.2 million the previous year.

Adrian Blair, the firm’s new CEO who joined last week, said: “This is an exciting time to join Trustpilot and I am looking forward to working with the team as we scale the business further and continue to deliver sustainable, profitable growth alongside product innovation.”

Oil at $95 a barrel, FTSE 100 seen flat

07:17 , Graeme Evans

Jitters ahead of tomorrow’s Federal Reserve rates decision meant a lacklustre start to the week for Wall Street shares yesterday, with all three major US benchmarks barely changed at the closing bell.

Big movers included Tesla, which dropped more than 3.3% after Goldman Sachs lowered its profit forecasts for this year and next, and debutant Arm Holdings with a decline of 4%.

The FTSE 100 index, which fell 0.7% to 7652 on Monday, is forecast by IG Index to open broadly unchanged at the start of today’s session.

Oil prices, meanwhile, stood at just below $95 a barrel this morning as traders continue to focus on the supply outlook following Saudi Arabia’s recent voluntary production cut.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

Monday 18 September 2023 22:06 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top headlines from yesterday: