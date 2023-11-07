FTSE 100 live: Halifax House Price Index, Direct Line update

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

Asia markets struggle after China trade figures, Wall Street higher

07:20 , Graeme Evans

A fresh rise for bond yields failed to prevent technology stocks extending Wall Street's recent run of gains to a sixth session.

The Nasdaq Composite was the best performer with a gain of 0.3%, while the S&P 500 index added 0.2% thanks to improvements of more than 1% by Apple and Microsoft.

Smaller stocks struggled, however, as the Russell 2000 dropped more than 1% due to worries over whether interest rates are at their peak.

The renewed speculation of another interest rate hike caused the 10 year bond yield to reverse some of last week’s decline to stand at 4.65%.

The uncertainty led to a poor session for Asia markets, compounded by a mixed set of China trade figures after exports fell by a bigger-than-expected 6.4% in October.

Imports showed a surprise 3% rise but the Hang Seng index still fell 1.5% this morning. The FTSE 100 index was unchanged yesterday and is expected by CMC Markets to open seven points lower at 7410.

WeWork files for bankruptcy

07:18 , Simon Hunt

Office sharing company WeWork has filed for bankruptcy in the US.

The firm, which has over a dozen office locations in London, said it was seeking to bear down on its tens of billions of debts through a restructuring agreement and by significantly cutting its lease portfolio.

WeWork said its office spaces spaces remain open and operational and the Company will continue to provide its signature member experience

CEO David Tolley said: “Now is the time for us to pull the future forward by aggressively addressing our legacy leases and dramatically improving our balance sheet.”

(Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

Halifax: House prices up 1.1% in October

07:15 , Daniel O'Boyle

House prices rose by 1.1% in october, according to the country’s biggest mortgage lender Halifax, as the market continued to defy predictions of a crash.

October is typically a month of strong demand and prices were down 3.2% year-on-year £281,974, but that annual decline is more modest than many feared.

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said: “Prospective sellers appear to be taking a cautious attitude, leading to a low supply of homes for sale. This is likely to have strengthened prices in the short-term, rather than prices being driven by buyer demand, which remains weak overall. While many people will have seen their income grow through wage rises, higher interest rates and wider affordability pressures continue to be challenges for buyers.

“Across the medium-term, with financial markets not anticipating a decline in the Bank of England’s Base Rate soon, we expect house prices to fall further overall – with a return to growth from 2025.

“The current picture should continue to be seen in the context of the longer-term house price trend as, on average, prices remain around £40,000 above pre-pandemic levels.”

