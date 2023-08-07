FTSE 100 Live: Halifax house prices down 2.4% from 2022, UK business confidence falls, shares lower

(Evening Standard)

Record sales and profits for AllSaints

08:00 , Daniel O'Boyle

Fashion brand AllSaints achieved record sales and profits in the year to 28 January, thanks in part to a new online sales platform.

Revenue was up 36% to £457 million, including £66.1 million from the recently acquired menswear brand John Varvatos. Profit rose by 50%, to £58.6 million.

“This has been a record year for AllSaints, and these results are a huge credit to the passion, creativity and hard work of our fantastic team around the world,” CEO peter Wood said. “The performance has been driven by our intense focus on product development, ecommerce excellence, growing our global store network, and rigorous inventory management.

“AllSaints continues to go from strength to strength, with 25% growth in FY23 and entry into mainland China for the first time being just two of a long list of recent milestones for the brand.

“During its first full year with us, we’ve also been pleased with the performance of John Varvatos, which has returned to growth and is showing huge potential in the alternative luxury menswear market. Given the strong momentum across both brands, and our proven resilience in even the most challenging consumer environments, we remain hugely confident in the Group’s future prospects.”

Mortgage market turmoil hits LSL profits

07:59 , Graeme Evans

LSL Property Services, the surveying and valuation business, today warned that annual profits will be substantially lower than previously expected.

It flagged the “material impact” of June’s 0.5% hike in the Bank of England base rate, which has resulted in lower levels of purchase and remortgaging activity than LSL had previously forecast. This is only partly offset by increased lower margin product transfers.

The big shift in the mortgage market will significantly impact the company’s Surveying division, with LSL’s financial services arm also affected.

Chief executive David Stewart said: "LSL made a lot of progress over the past six months, delivering important strategic projects. Market conditions have been challenging, and more recently have become more difficult, impacting this year's financial performance.”

Ship broker Clarkson says demand for oil tankers offsets ‘easing’ container markets

07:45 , Michael Hunter

Demand for oil tankers and other vessels used to transport energy products has helped offset easing markets for container and dry bulk transport at London-based shipbroker Clarkson.

The St Katharine’s dock based firm said it was “now starting to see the softening of rates in some sectors, much of which was anticipated post-Covid 19”.

It added:

“Energy-related markets have been the key performers as complexity, geo-politics and energy security remain the major trade themes, whilst softer conditions have become prevalent within both the container market, where rates have again normalised, and the dry bulk market, where headwinds have been felt from the unwinding of congestion and lower demand, particularly in the smaller ship sizes.”

The 171-year old firm reported underlying profit before tax of £53.1 million up over a quarter, from revenue of £321.1 million, up from £266.7 million for the half-year to June 30. It kept its record for 20 consecutive years of dividend growth, lifting its payout for the period by 1p to 30p.

FTSE 100 seen lower after US sell-off

07:13 , Graeme Evans

Friday’s late sell-off for Wall Street shares means European markets will start the week on the back foot, with CMC Markets expecting the FTSE 100 index 31 points lower at 7533.

The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down by around 0.5% after it emerged the US economy created fewer than expected jobs in July. One of the bright spots of the session came from Amazon, which rose 8% on the back of Thursday’s results.

Despite the drop in non-farm payrolls to 187,000, traders remain unsure about whether the Federal Reserve has room to pause interest rate rises at their meeting next month.

The uncertainty and the fallout from the Fitch rating downgrade for US debt contributed to the S&P 500 dropping by more than 2% last week after registering declines in the four past sessions.

Markets in Asia have reflected the Wall Street performance by trading in the red, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.8% and the Hang Seng Composite off 0.2%.

Halifax house prices down, but decline remains slow

07:09 , Daniel O'Boyle

House prices fell again in July, according to the country’s biggest mortgage lender Hallifax, but at a slower rate than in June as the housing market continues to be surprisingly resilient to the surge in interest rates.

The average price is down 0.3% month-on-month and down 2.4% year-on-year. But the year-on-year decline was slower than the 2.6% dip in June.

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, noted that nearly all the decline came in the wake of the mini-Budget last year, anbd prices over the last six months had been more or less steady.

“In reality, prices are little changed over the last six months, with the typical property now costing £285,044, compared to £285,660 in February,” Kinnaird said. “The pace of annual decline also slowed to -2.4% in July, versus -2.6% in June. These figures add to the sense of a housing market which continues to display a degree of resilience in the face of tough economic headwinds.

“In particular, we’re seeing activity amongst first-time buyers hold up relatively well, with indications some are now searching for smaller homes, to offset higher borrowing costs. Conversely the buy-to-let sector appears to be under some pressure, though elevated interest rates are just one factor impacting landlords’ business models, together with considerations of future rental market reforms. It remains to be seen how many may choose to exit and what that could mean for the supply of properties available to buy.”

That comes despite 14 consecutive interest rate hikes from the Bank of England, which raised its interest rates to 5.25% last week.

