FTSE 100 Live: House prices up, two London tech IPOs, shares off to strong start

The UK housing market continues to show resilience after mortgage lender Halifax today reported an average property price rise of 0.8% in March.

On an annual basis, house prices were 1.6% higher than a year ago, slowing from 2.1% in February and the weakest rate of annual growth since October 2019.

Prices have fallen markedly since June 2022’s annual peak of 12.5%, although Halifax said the latest figures pointed to relative stability in the housing market so far in 2023.

Mining stocks lead FTSE 100, Ferrexpo up 3%

08:32 , Graeme Evans

Commodity-focused stocks have given a lift to the FTSE 100 index, with London’s top flight up by a better-than-expected 0.4% or 30.75 points to 7,693.69.

Anglo American shares are at the top of the risers board after a gain of 2%, with Glencore, Shell and Rio Tinto up by around 1%.

It was a mixed session for housebuilding stocks despite today’s robust monthly house price figures from mortgage lender Halifax. Barratt Developments fell 6.5p to 445.4p but Persimmon added 11p to 1215p.

The FTSE 250 index improved 46.68 points to 18,648.10, led by a 3% rise for Ukraine-based iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo.

Its output doubled in the first quarter after an improvement in the supply of electricity enabled the restart of a second pelletiser line.

FCA shuts down WealthTek over “serious” failings

08:11 , Daniel O'Boyle

The FCA today ordered investment manager WealthTek to be shut down, after finding “serious regulatory and operational issues”.

The City watchdog said it took “urgent steps” to appoint interim managers to take over the firm, while police in Northumbria arrested a man because of these concerns, which it did not outline.

The FCA said it later interviewed the individual under caution.

“The FCA is in close contact with the firm and the interim managers regarding the fair treatment of customers and further information will be made available by them in due course,” the regulator said.

Gear4Music taking “decisive action” as inflation hits musical instrument sales

07:47 , Daniel O'Boyle

Musical instrument shop Gear4Music is taking “decisive action” to keep the company funded after its profits fell in the 12 months to 31 March.

The group’s sales came to £152 million, up slightly, but its profit will fall between £7.3 million and £7.8 million, down from £11 million last year.

It blamed the drop on inflation, which has made customers less willing to buy non-essentials like musical instruments.

As well as the unspecified decisive actions, Gear4Music announced the launch of a second-hand trade-in system.

Recession fears hit US shares, FTSE 100 seen flat

07:43 , Graeme Evans

US recession fears meant Wall Street closed lower last night, with the S&P 500 index down 0.3% in its first back-to-back decline in over three weeks.

The Nasdaq also lost 1% despite the chances of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve appearing to recede as the US economy begins to slow.

The next Fed meeting is in May, with Deutsche Bank today reporting that Wall Street futures now put the chance of a rate hike at 47% compared with 70% earlier in the week. The change reflects a cooler labour market, as well as this week’s lacklustre PMI releases on economic activity.

Markets are likely to remain in risk-off mode ahead of Friday’s US non-farm payrolls data, with CMC Markets forecasting the FTSE 100 index will open three points lower at 7660.

World Chess checks in to London market with £40 million IPO

07:26 , Simon Hunt

World Chess is to join the London main market today in a move that is set to value the company at £41.7 million.

The firm, which has offices are in the landmark Royal Exchange building, organises a number of global chess championships in London and New York and plans to take chess into the mass market through its new commercial approach to chess competitions by introducing new products and concepts into the sport.

CEO Ilya Merenzon said: “The completion of our IPO comes at an exciting time for chess.

“The number of players and spectators of the sport is growing and with this new commercial opportunities are opening up. Using our public profile and position as a public company, we are well-placed to capitalise on these opportunities and grow World Chess.”

(World Chess)

House prices up 0.8% in March, London prices flat year-on-year

07:20 , Graeme Evans

The average house price increased by 0.8% in March, following on from the 1.2% rise seen in February as the property market continues to show signs of resilience.

Mortgage lender Halifax added that the annual rate of house price growth slowed to 1.6%, which compares with 2.1% for the previous three months in a row and the 2022 peak of 12.5% seen in June.

The typical UK property now costs £287,880, with house prices up in all UK regions last month though the annual rate of growth has slowed in most areas. Average house prices in London are up very slightly on this time last year, with the typical property now costing £537,250.

Halifax said the latest figures continue to suggest relative stability in the housing market at the start of 2023.

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said: “The principal factor behind this improved picture has been an easing of mortgage rates.

“The sudden spike in borrowing costs that we saw in November and December has now been largely reversed, and while rates remain much higher than the average of the last decade, across the industry a typical five-year fixed rate deal (75% LTV) is down by more than 100 basis points over the last few months.”

US tech firm Fadel to list on AIM market in boost to London’s tech credentials

07:01 , Simon Hunt

A small New York-based software company is to list on London’s AIM market today in a boost to the exchange’s tech credentials.

Fadel Partners, which provides royalty management software to the likes of Pearson, L’Oreal and Marvel Entertainment, is set to join the exchange today under the ticker FADL with a market cap of around £30 million.

The move is a rare example of a US-based tech company choosing to list on public markets in the UK and stands in contrast to a number of UK-based firms who have said they are mulling a New York listing in recent weeks.

CEO Tarek Fadel said: “The successful completion of our IPO represents the beginning of a new chapter and this investment will allow us to expedite our growth strategy to scale alongside the rapidly expanding digital content and IP market and to capitalise on the significant opportunity available to us.

“We believe that AIM is a natural fit for FADEL as it has a proven track record for helping technology companies achieve their growth ambitions.”

