FTSE 100 Live: GSK’s Haleon makes stock market debut, Deliveroo warning

(Evening Standard)

Consumer healthcare business Haleon makes its debut on the London stock market today after completing its demerger from GSK.

Trading in the maker of products including Panadol, Sensodyne and Voltaren begins at a challenging time, with more warnings from London-listed companies today.

Car insurer Direct Line has highlighted the impact of the cost inflation while delivery app Deliveroo has halved its guidance on growth in gross transaction value for this year.

Direct Line warns over claims cost inflation

08:41 , Graeme Evans

Direct Line Insurance shares have fallen 12% to 190p after the FTSE 250-listed company revised 2022 profits expectations in the wake of significant claims inflation in the first half of year.

It highlighted factors such as higher used car prices, as well as rising third party claims costs, longer repair times and inflation in the cost of car parts.

The company, whose other brands include Churchill, Privilegeand Green Flag, now estimates overall motor claims severity inflation for 2022 of around 10%.

It said it had increased prices in the second quarter to restore margins: “In addition, the group has recently launched an updated motor risk pricing model which it believes materially improves risk selection.”

Deliveroo lower sales outlook

08:24 , Graeme Evans

Deliveroo pointed to increased consumer headwinds today as it made a significant cut to forecasts for its gross transaction value in 2022.

It now sees full-year growth in the range of 4% and 12%, which compares with its previous guidance of between 15% and 25%.

The revision comes after a slowdown in UK second quarter growth to 4%, from the 12% reported in the previous quarter. Overall, gross transaction value for the half year was £3.56 billion, a rise of 7%.

Deliveroo, which is run by founder Will Shu, left margin guidance unchanged and said its balance sheet remained strong.

It said: “Management is confident in the company's ability to adapt financially to a rapidly changing macroeconomic environment, through gross margin improvements, more efficient marketing expenditure and tight cost control.”

Shares fell 3% to 85.1p, which compares with 390p when it listed in March 2021.

FTSE 100 higher, focus on UK inflation

07:57 , Graeme Evans

London’s FTSE 100 index is set to open higher at the start of a week due to include the latest UK unemployment, wage and inflation readings as well as a rise in interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The US earnings season also continues with results today from Goldman Sachs before Netflix after Tuesday’s closing bell and Tesla, Twitter and Snap later in the week.

Their outlook statements will be significant at a time when the US economy is facing another big rise in the Federal Reserve funds rate later this month.

Expectations are now focused on a 75 basis points increase rather than the 100 points seen by some traders last week.That shift has taken some of the momentum out of the US dollar, which weakened slightly today to stand at $1.19 versus the pound.

The monetary policy approach of policymakers at the Bank of England has been much less dramatic than US counterparts, although an inflation figure above the forecast 9.2% on Wednesday will ramp up pressure for a 0.5% rise in August.

The ECB is expected to raise its key rate for the first time since 2011 when it raises by 0.25% at its meeting on Thursday, with a pledge to do so again in September.

Ahead of these developments, CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 35 points higher at 7194.