FTSE 100 Live: GDP boost as Omicron impact fades, oil above $110

(Evening Standard)

The UK made a better-than-expected recovery from Omicron disruption at the start of this year, official figures showed today.

Growth of 0.8% in January means the economy is 0.8% above its pre-pandemic level after a strong start to 2022 in the construction and manufacturing industries.

Energy prices have soared since then, however, with Brent crude today still at $110 a barrel despite an easing in volatility over the past couple of days.

Downbeat session after US inflation figures

07:40 , Graeme Evans

A rollercoaster week for financial markets is ending on a downbeat note after yesterday’s surge in US inflation to a 40-year high of 7.9% impacted Wall Street trading.

Asian markets followed the lead of sharply lower US shares, with the Nikkei 225 down by 2% in Tokyo. The FTSE 100 index lost 91 points yesterday but is expected to make a modest recovery of 17 points to 7116 when trading resumes this morning.

US stock market futures are pointing to a weak start later as investors digest the latest inflation figures, which appear to have rubber-stamped a quarter point interest rate hike later this month.

In other developments yesterday afternoon, the European Central Bank adopted a more hawkish policy stance than was expected when it announced that it would be tapering its asset purchase programme over the summer.

Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets, said: “This move appears to open the central bank’s options with respect to potentially raising rates by the end of this year, although it doesn’t lock them into doing so.”

The pressure on stock markets came despite a pullback for oil prices amid hopes for a production boost from the OPEC+ cartel.

Brent crude briefly touched $139 a barrel on Tuesday, but is now back at just above $110 in what is shaping up to be a lower week overall. Gold was also trading below $2,000 an ounce this morning.