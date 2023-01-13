FTSE 100 Live: GDP beats expectations, blue-chip shares near record

(Evening Standard)

A surprise rise in GDP for November today boosted hopes that the UK can still avoid a slide into recession.

A World Cup trading boost for pubs and bars helped the economy to edge up by 0.1% in the month, compared with City forecasts for a 0.2% decline.

The improvement comes with the FTSE 100 index within sight of its record high after yesterday’s latest fall in the annual rate of US inflation boosted confidence.

FTSE 100 seen higher, keeps record in view

07:53 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 is expected to remain within sight of its all-time high after CMC Markets forecast a positive start for European markets today.

London’s record intraday level of 7903 was set in May 2018, with the best closing level being 7877 the same month. CMC expects the top flight to open 12 points higher at 7806.

The FTSE 100 is currently at a four-year high, having risen by 4.5% since the start of the year amid strong gains for retailers and housebuilders and after the reopening of China’s economy boosted commodity stocks.

Shares were given a further lift yesterday when figures from the US economy suggested the Federal Reserve is finally winning the battle against inflation.

The US consumer price index, which peaked at 9.1% in June, fell for the sixth month in a row in December and now stands at 6.5%.

However, that is still significantly higher than the Fed’s 2% target and economists expect a further interest rate rise of at least 0.25% at the central bank’s February meeting.

GDP beats expectations after World Cup boost

07:37 , Graeme Evans

GDP edged up 0.1% in November after the services sector expanded by 0.2% on the back of a World Cup boost for pubs and bars during the month.

The overall performance beat City expectations for a 0.2% decline and kept alive hopes that the UK can avoid a recession, which is determined by two consecutive quarters of contraction.

GDP declined in the three months to September and the quarter-on-quarter performance in November showed a 0.3% fall.

Story continues

A strong run of retail updates means a resilient performance during December is still a possibility, although much will depend on how industrial action has impacted output in the month.

Jonathan Moyes, head of investment research at Wealth Club, said: “It may be too soon to mark the beginning of a turn in sentiment for the UK, but a quiet consensus appears to be forming.

“Energy prices are falling sharply, China is reopening and interest rate expectations have eased significantly.”

Today’s figures from the Office for National Statistics for November showed manufacturing output declined by 0.5% in the month, while construction was flat.

Taylor Wimpey warns of ‘significantly lower’ sales, announces cuts to save £20 million a year

07:35 , Michael Hunter

Taylor Wimpey has become the latest housebuilder to warn on the impact in the mortgage market which followed the “mini”-Budget last year, although it has stood by its annual profit guidance.

The FTSE 100 company pointed to “ongoing market uncertainty” and said that “sales remain significantly below levels seen prior to the rise in mortgage rates in Q3 2022.” It means the company expects sell fewer new in the year ahead, with “overall volumes expected to decline in 2023.

It has started consultations on what it called “proposed changes” to save around £20 million in costs a year, cuts it expects to cost around £8 million.

The number of new homes it completed fell to 14,154 from 14,302 and its average private UK selling price rose 6% to £325,000.

But it stood by its exiting profit guidance for the full-year, of £921 million when it reports its full results in early March.

Jennie Daly, CEO, said: “We have acted quickly and decisively to address changing market conditions and continue our efforts to maximise efficiency .. Despite near term uncertainty we remain confident that the medium to long term fundamentals of our business remain highly attractive.”

ITV sounds upbeat note about new streaming service

07:34 , Simon Hunt

ITV sounded an upbeat note about its new streaming service ITVX this morning, a month after its launch.

The broadcast business said it delivered a 55% increase in ITV’s streaming hours in the first month after its launch (8 December 2022 – 7 January 2023) compared to the same period last year, while ITV’s online users increased by 65%. That increase drops down to 29% when you exclude people viewing World Cup fixtures.

Carolyn McCall, ITV CEO, said: “It is great to see so many new viewers coming into ITVX. Viewers have welcomed our strong slate of commissioned launch titles exclusive to ITVX, with many viewers coming from harder to reach audiences.

“ITVX has also landed really well with advertisers who see the increased value of the scale and reach of the audience they can now target in a high quality, brand safe and measurable streaming environment.”