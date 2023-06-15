FTSE 100 Live: ECB interest rate decision after “hawkish” Fed pause; shares seen lower

(Evening Standard)

£1 million share payment for City Pub Group’s Clive Watson

07:37 , Simon Hunt

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

City Pub Group’s Clive Watson today exercised share options worth £1 million under the firm’s long term incentive plan.

That brings his holding in the £100 million chain to just under 4%.

Watson told the Standard: “As we reported only last week, trading has been strong with sales so far this year up 20%. The hot weather over the last few days has been excellent for trading with customer utilising our extensive outside space and enjoying the warmth.

“We have seen record London trading over the weekend. Summer is here and City Pub is in great shape. We are optimistic for the remainder of 2023 and beyond.”

(City Pub Group)

ECB set to raise rates after Fed pause, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:29 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street took the Federal Reserve’s signal of possibly two more interest rate rises largely in its stride last night, with the S&P 500 index finishing broadly unchanged.

The central bank left rates unchanged at 5-5.25% last night, a move dubbed a “hawkish” pause after dot-plot projections pointed to further increases and killed speculation over rate cuts later in the year.

The S&P 500 initially fell 0.7% until Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell calmed the mood by reiterating that future moves will be data dependent.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “If inflation continues to slow and jobs growth remains steady, the question needs to be asked as to whether the Fed will really pull the trigger on more rate hikes? It seems unlikely.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.7% lower, but the Nasdaq Composite continued its run of gains by adding 0.4%. The FTSE 100 index closed 7.96 points higher last night and is expected by CMC to open 10 points lower at 7592 today.

Attention now turns to the European Central Bank (ECB), with policymakers this afternoon set to announce another quarter point increase in the deposit rate to 3.5%. Markets currently expect one more hike at a subsequent meeting.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said: “Our European economists expect the message to tilt hawkish and think the ECB will emphasise the persistence of underlying inflation and ongoing risks to the upside.”

ASOS sales slide as firm says it bought too much stock

07:18 , Simon Hunt

Asos sales fell 14% in the three months to the end of May as the firm vowed to sell down its stock to improve profitability.

The online fashion retailer said it took out a new long-term £275m financing facility in order to “provide the stability of a structure in place to April 2026.”

The firm said: ”The build-up of stock based on ASOS' view of e-commerce as having an 'infinite aisle' was exacerbated by the perfect storm created by unpredictable demand and global supply chain disruption.

“While it's a frustrating issue to solve, we have a clear plan to fix things and we are making great progress.”

Asos to move to main market. (Asos / PA) (PA Media)

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:54 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday.