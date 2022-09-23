FTSE 100 Live: FTSE 100 Live: Focus on mini-budget, consumer confidence at record low

(Evening Standard)

Kwasi Kwarteng today delivers his growth-focused mini-budget with consumer confidence at a record low and markets under pressure after more big interest rate rises.

Billions of pounds of Increased spending and tax cuts are expected in the chancellor’s statement, but economists have warned the impact for inflation could result in rates having to stay higher for longer.

Earlier today it emerged that GfK’s long-running consumer confidence index fell five points in September to minus 49, the worst score since records began in 1974.

Consumer confidence at record low

08:18 , Graeme Evans

GfK’s consumer confidence index today posted its worst reading since records began in 1974 as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

The headline figure fell five points in September to minus 49, the fourth time in the last five months it has been at an all-time low.

Confidence in personal finances over the coming year fell nine points to minus 40 and confidence in the economy over the next 12 months by eight points to minus 68. The major purchase index, an indicator of confidence in buying big ticket items, was unchanged at minus 38.

GfK director Joe Staton said: “Consumers are buckling under the pressure of the UK’s growing cost-of-living crisis driven by rapidly rising food prices, domestic fuel bills and mortgage payments. They are asking themselves when and how the situation will improve.

“Today’s mini-budget, and the longer-term agenda to drive the economy and help rebalance household finances, will be the first major opportunity to deliver that improvement.”

Wall Street fall adds to FTSE 100 pressure

07:51 , Graeme Evans

Fears over the impact of more big interest rate hikes in the US continue to dominate markets after another big fall for Wall Street last night.

The S&P 500 index declined 0.8% and the Nasdaq lost 1.4%, with dealings in futures markets pointing to another negative session when trading resumes this afternoon.

The potential for a hard landing in the US economy has increased after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell vowed to do everything possible to tackle inflation. Traders now see a Fed funds rate of 4.5%-4.75% by early 2023.

European markets were also impacted yesterday as the FTSE 100 index closed at its lowest level in two months after losing 1.1% at below the 7200 mark. The FTSE 250 index, which is already in bear market territory, fell 2%.

Sterling weakened to $1.12 following this week’s flurry of central bank meetings, which saw the Federal Reserve increase by 0.75% and the Bank of England by 0.5% to 2.25%.

There had been speculation that the Bank might increase by 0.75%, but economists think such a move could still happen in November if today’s mini-Budget makes it more likely inflation stays higher for longer.

CMC Markets expects an unchanged start for the FTSE 100 index today.