FTSE 100 Live: Frasers reveals profits boost, oil price steadies at $78

City Staff
·7 min read
(Evening Standard)
(Evening Standard)

Frasers Group today said it had “strategic and trading momentum” after revealing a 53% rise in half-year profits to £284.6 million.

The FTSE 100-listed company, whose brands include Sports Direct, Jack Wills, Game and Evans Cycles, stuck by its full-year guidance despite challenging conditions.

In other City developments, Brent crude steadied at near $78 a barrel today after falling in the previous four sessions due to mounting recession fears.

DS Smith stood ready to lend its pension scheme £100 million in market turmoil after ‘mini’-Budget

09:34 , Michael Hunter

There was £100 million’s worth of fresh insight today into the impact of the turmoil among UK pensions sparked by the Truss government’s “mini”-Budget and it came from just one FTSE 100 company.

That was the cash sum packaging maker DS Smith had to make available to its defined benefit scheme to help it meet financial obligations at the height of the commotion in the UK government bond market. Heavy selling of gilts in late September and early November followed fears about the country’s public finances and led to a slump in the price of the assets, in which pension funds are major holders.

The company said the £100 million “took the form initially of a cash advance in anticipation of potential margin calls and latterly a liquidity facility. The cash advance was fully repaid within days of being made and as at 31 October 2022 the liquidity facility remained in place but was undrawn.”

DS Smith also reported an 80% rise in profit before tax of £315 million from revenue of almost £4.3 billion, up 28%. Its shares rose over 3p to 320p, up 1%.

Hipgnosis boss decries poor share price performance

09:20 , Simon Hunt

The boss of 50 Cent to Barry Manilow song catalogue owner Hipgnosis has railed against the firm’s dwindling share price despite its ownership of top hit songs.

The music investment business has seen its market cap sink 35% since January to £1 billion, despite owning a portfolio of over 65,000 songs with a combined market value of £2.2 billion.

Hipgnosis founder and CEO Merck Mercuriadis said: “I share the disappointment of shareholders that the true value of our iconic songs is not being reflected in today’s share price.

“Hipgnosis is an asset based company with a catalogue unrivalled for its extraordinary success and cultural importance. The current share price implies that our Company is valued using a 12% discount rate…this is a deep discount compared to multiples currently being paid in the market.”

City broker Numis pledge on jobs

09:00 , Simon English

PROFITS at Numis crashed 72%, but the City broker predicts next year will be better and pledged there will be no bonfire of banker jobs even though times are tough.

The investment bank has 326 staff, mostly in London but with offices in Dublin and New York. It insists it has “no plans to address headcount”, though bonuses will plainly fall due to lower revenues.

Staff costs fell 24% to £75 million, as revenue per head tumbled 40% to £445,000.

Co-chief executive Ross Mitchinson said Numis has always looked to expand in downturns since it is easiest to poach talent from rivals during “soft market conditions”.

The lack of company floats and the reluctance of clients to do M&A (mergers and acquisitions) has hurt all City firms. Last week Peel Hunt reported a 99.7% drop in profits.

Numis looks healthy by comparison. Profits slumped to £21 million. Revenue was down 33% to £144 million, but that does compare to a record 2021 for a relative upstart firm in City terms. It was founded in 1989.

Co-chief executive Alex Ham said: “The capital markets outlook remains challenging with deal volumes remaining subdued and unfavourable conditions persisting as the market digests the impact of sustained inflation and higher interest rates.  However, momentum in our M&A business has been maintained.”

He added: “We benefit from a strong balance sheet and a long track record of growing the business through market cycles.”

Numis shares are down 43% this year, but were steady today at 183p.

Staff are mostly working from the office, and “we have never spent so much time with clients”, says Ham.

Frasers Group shares down 4%, FTSE 100 flat

08:40 , Graeme Evans

A lacklustre session has left the FTSE 100 index 13.18 points lower at 7476.01 and FTSE 250 index up 17.60 points at 18,948.17.

Prudential posted the biggest gain in the top flight as the insurer’s shares rose 25p to 1080p but Frasers Group and British American Tobacco lost 4% and 2% after their respective updates.

Construction services business Balfour Beatty produced one of the strongest performances in the FTSE 250 after it said profits for 2022 are likely to be ahead of City expectations.

Shares lifted 9p to 340.6p amid continuing momentum for the company whose projects range from involvement in tunnelling work for the HS2 rail project to the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.

Travis Perkins was the biggest faller in the FTSE 250, declining by 3% or 31.2p to 916p after analysts at JP Morgan cut their target price by 100p to 800p.

Frasers Group stands by target for up to £500 million in full-year profit

07:44 , Michael Hunter

One of the biggest names in UK retail has stood by ambitious full-year profit targets after reporting a rise in half-year profits.

Frasers Group, the owner of Sports Direct, Jack Wills, Sofa.com and Flannels, reported a 53% rise in half-year profits of almost £285 million. it said “strategic and trading momentum” left it on course to meet its pledge to the City that it full-year profit will be between £450 million and £500 million.

It said it would reach the landmark even as “the macroeconomic environment is clearly challenging and the backdrop for the coming year is hard to predict with any certainty.”

The company, named after the department store chain it bought out of administration in 2018, also said “post-pandemic issues with the global supply chain remain”, but that “there are signs they are beginning to ease.”

US market weakness continues, oil firms at $78

07:36 , Graeme Evans

The S&P 500 index last night dropped for a fifth day running as investors struggle with uncertainty over the outlook for the US economy and interest rates in 2023.

Wall Street’s major indices all fell by around 0.2% yesterday and are forecast to open lower later today, with traders focused on next week’s round of interest rate announcements by the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and other central banks.

Oil prices have also come under pressure this week, returning Brent crude to where it started the year at near $78 a barrel.

It had been as low as $76.50 last night, driven lower by demand fears as expectations of a global recession in 2023 offset any optimism over a reopening of the Chinese economy.

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.4% yesterday but is this morning expected to open five points higher at 7494, according to CMC Markets.

On the Beach CEO quits

07:32 , Simon Hunt

On the Beach CEO and founder Simon Cooper is to quit the firm after 18 years, it announced today, and will be replaced by current CFO Shaun Morton.

Cooper founded On the Beach in 2004 and has grown the business into one of the UK’s largest online beach holiday retailers.

He said: “The visibility of the UK outbound travel industry remains unclear given the tough macroeconomic environment.

“I am confident that after working closely with Shaun on the strategic direction and initiatives of the group over the last few years, he is the right person to lead the business through its next phase.”

Latest Stories

  • French farmer awarded 11,000 euros over Bayer pesticide inhalation

    A French court has ordered Germany's Bayer to pay compensation of some 11,000 euros ($11,560) to a crop farmer for the accidental inhalation of a weedkiller, ending a 15-year legal battle, his lawyer and the company said on Thursday. "11,000 euros for so much sacrifice," the farmer, Paul Francois, told franceinfo radio. Media reports said he had asked for more than 1 million euros in compensation.

  • Bengals confidence soaring after fourth straight win

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals showed they are a team to be reckoned with in the AFC. They've certainly got one of the NFL's hottest and most confident quarterbacks right now. Joe Burrow helped the Bengals (8-4) win another gritty one, engineering a fourth-quarter drive in a come-from-behind 27-24 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. With a three-point lead late in the game, Burrow kept throwing to move the chains on the final drive of the game to run out the clock.

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of th

  • Jaguars in dire need of defensive help, maybe staff changes

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson may need to consider changes to his defensive staff following the season. Maybe even sooner. The Jaguars (4-8) are well on their way to becoming the NFL’s worst defense, and there doesn’t seem to be an explanation for the sudden decline. The young unit — Jacksonville starts two rookies and two second-year pros — has been downright dreadful in its last three games, culminating with a 40-14 loss at Detroit on Sunday in which the Li

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Varlamov makes 21 saves as Islanders blank Blackhawks 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Brock Nelson scored second-period goals and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves as the New York Islanders downed the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Sunday night. The Islanders fired 40 shots at Blackhawks netminder Arvid Soderblom in snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 9-4-0 at home. The Blackhawks had ended an eight-game losing streak on Friday, winning 5-2 over the Rangers. But Chicago generated minimal offensive chances against the Islanders an

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Eichel, Kessel lead Golden Knights past Red Wings, 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and the Vegas Golden Knights never relinquished the lead as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts. “I thought that was a real responsible, professional road game,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy

  • Ovechkin, Strome lead Capitals past struggling Flyers 4-1

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals, Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Wednesday night. T.J. Oshie also scored for the Capitals, who finished 3-3 on a six-game trip. Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves. Kevin Hayes scored for Philadelphia, which has lost 13 of 15 games. Carter Hart made 23 stops. Strome broke a 1-all tie with 10:41 remaining when he deflected John Carlson’s shot from long range past Hart.

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re